CONCACAF Pre-Olympic. The United States has rotated campus thinking in Mexico

Enrique Martinez-Villar

Mexico City / 21.03.2021 20:25:15

Selection United State His goals are very clear in Olympiad, Because before you win the ticket to Olympic GamesAnd the You want to win first place in Group A. above Mexico That is why they took turns in the match in front of Dominican Republic.

“The idea of ​​rotation is very interesting, and in these tournaments the shifts are important to us because every player on the field on our list has contributed so far, We’ve made six changes at the start of 11 compared to the first game, and we want to beat Mexico“We want to win this group,” said the coach. Jason Circle At a press conference.

About the victory over the Dominican Republic that gave them passage to the semi-finals inside Group A.And the Circle He noted that it was a complicated match for his team and that the key was not to despair of scoring.

“It was very difficult to defeat a team like this that came out defensively and closed all spaces. It is also a very physical team He put five defenders on and got us into a lot of trouble breaking those five defenses He stressed that we are happy to get three points. “

United State He became the first team to qualify for the next stage and will play against it Mexico In the last commitment of this case to determine which team gets first place in the sector.