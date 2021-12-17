Uganda: Two policemen killed in armed attack on checkpoint in central Uganda

35 mins ago Leland Griffith

Madrid, 17 (European Press)

At least two policemen were killed on Friday in an attack by unidentified gunmen on a checkpoint located in the Ugandan district of Kiboga (center), authorities confirmed.

“The facts are that the officers were attacked while sitting on the site by a gang of four armed groups in civilian clothes,” said Rachel Koala, a police spokeswoman for the Wamala district.

Thus, he confirmed that it was “the second attack of this kind during the past nine days”, without claiming responsibility so far. “We have sent teams (…) to join the police and ensure that the suspects are identified and brought to justice,” he added.

The attack occurred after two other officers were killed on 7 December. In both cases, the attackers stole the policemen’s weapons and fled, amid increasing incidents of this kind in the African nation.

Uganda has also been the scene of several attacks claimed by the Islamic State in Central Africa (ISCA), a group that the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) pledged allegiance in 2019, established in Uganda since 2003 and primarily operating in eastern DRC. Congo (Democratic Republic of the Congo).

For this reason, the Ugandan army sent troops to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on December 1 after the approval of Kinshasa, while last week the two governments signed an agreement on defense and security for operations against armed groups in Ituri and North Kivu provinces.

