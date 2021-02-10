Ugandan Airlines shows the stunning interior of the Airbus A330neo

Ugandan Airlines, after signing an agreement for two Airbus A330-800 aircraft on April 8 last year, has presented its new cabin. It was the second airline to get the 800neo version, after Kuwait Airways, the main user of this type.

The Airbus A330-800 is the successor to the Airbus A330-200, although it maintains the same fuselage length. It seats 6 additional passengers, which makes a total of 252 passengers. This version has a range of 13,900 km and was approved by EASA on February 13, 2020.

This type is equipped with new Rolls Royce engines, specifically the Trent 7000s that replace the Trent 772Bs of the CEO family. The total power ranges from 289 to 324 knots. TheThe aircraft will have a capacity of 210 passengers in a 2-4-2 configuration, and will have adjustable headrests, leather finishes and IFE screens on every seat.

The entire entertainment system will be provided by Dublin trip , The largest multimedia content provider in Africa. It recently signed a 5-year contract to provide IFE for Uganda Airlines, which will include Hollywood movies, TV shows, music, games and Square sets.

The service is also provided by Ugandan Airlines Distinguished economy In a separate compartment, in a 2-3-2 configuration and a total of 28 seats.

In addition, there will be more IFE screens with more space and legs.

The business class has only 20 seats, but it is beautiful in terms of color and finish. Opal is an efficient business-class product, built in a 1-2-1 configuration with a standard 40.5-inch pitch. Its tiered design allows for a 76.5-inch bed, but there’s flexibility here. While seats get an extra inch of mile, passengers get an extra two inches of bed length.

Uganda said the newcomer's departure destinations would be London, Dubai and Guangzhou. These routes are a crucial change for the airline, which will be the first airline to fly from Uganda in 18 years.