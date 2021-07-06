UN warns situation in Burma is ‘catastrophic’

The On Tuesday, the United Nations warned that the situation in Burma evolve from way “disastrous”, as a result riots that follow to overturn army The first of February.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said the situation in Burma has moved from a political crisis to a multidimensional human rights catastrophe.

The catastrophic evolution of the situation in Burma since the coup has had serious and far-reaching implications for human rights, peace, security and sustainable development. “They generate a clear potential for massive insecurity, with consequences for the region as a whole,” he added.

to me Former Chilean President, “exacerbated” the blow historical struggles صراع In the Burmese border areas, of minorities, in general, they behave in a “peaceful” manner in recent years.

Since the military coup that overthrew the elected government Aung San Suu KyiThe security forces violently cracked down on it protest movements against the military regime.

According to the United Nations, at least 900 people were killed 5,200 have been officially arrested arbitrarily.

