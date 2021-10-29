UNESCO: 10 of the world’s most protected forests emit more carbon dioxide than they absorb

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Posted:

October 28, 2021, 23:04 GMT

The high emission of carbon dioxide is mainly due to human activity and climate change.

Over the past two decades, 10 of the world’s most protected forests have released more carbon dioxide than they were able to absorb. This is the result of human activity and climate change, according to a hadith Report United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The authors of the report, which was based on ground-based and satellite observation data, calculated the amount of carbon dioxide absorbed and emitted between 2001 and 2020 by forests included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. In this way, they decided that a total of 257 forests suck every year 190 million tons of carbon dioxide (This is equivalent to nearly half of the UK’s annual emissions from fossil fuels.)

However, 10 out of 257 forests considered World Heritage Sites were net sources of carbon emissions. And man was precisely one of the main reasons for this, since Tala Elijah Earth For agricultural purposes, it has contributed significantly to the production of emissions that exceed the amount of carbon absorbed.

On a larger scale, climate change is among the causes. especially, Forest fires, mostly related to droughts caused by global warming, as well as extreme weather events, such as TornadoesThis slows down the carbon uptake process.

that’s it 10 forests Included in the UNESCO World Heritage List which was net carbon sources Between 2001 and 2020:

  • sumatra rainforest, Indonesia;
  • Rio Platano Biosphere Reserve, Honduras;
  • Yosemite National Park, EE.UU.;
  • Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, CanadaEE.UU.;
  • barberton makhungwa mountains, South Africa;
  • Kinabalu park, Malaysia;
  • Uvs Nuur Basin, RussiaMongolia;
  • grand canyon national park, EE.UU.;
  • blue mountains region, Australia;
  • Morne Trois Pitons National Park, Dominica.

The researchers are not optimistic in their predictions and believe that every year more and more places will be added to the list of forests that emit more carbon dioxide than they absorb. “[…] In the coming years, carbon sequestration is expected Stay tuned in more and more World Heritage Sitesdue to the increasing deterioration and fragmentation of the landscape and the proliferation of frequent and severe climatic phenomena. they finished authors of the report.

More Stories

Dinosaur “stormed” in the UN General Assembly hall to warn of a “climate disaster” (video)

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Darwin’s book in the twenty-first century warns that humanity is in danger of falling into an ‘always down’ slope

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A “medical” storm engulfs southern Italy

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

They study the evolution of canines from dicynodonts to mammals

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Photographer searching for homeowners resisting an eruption in La Palma; this is the picture

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

In Argentina, “Cat Man” was expelled from his trial for not stopping meowing

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Evan Boulos will be the new coach of the Paris Saint-Germain Academy in the United States | Football – Peruvian

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Instagram Stories | How to add links to your stories | Applications | Smartphone | Tutorial | IG | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

UNESCO: 10 of the world’s most protected forests emit more carbon dioxide than they absorb

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Economics, Growth and the Rule of Law – El Sol de Sinaloa

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Univision announces a change to its prime-time programming on Sunday

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter