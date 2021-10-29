UNESCO: 10 of the world’s most protected forests emit more carbon dioxide than they absorb

Over the past two decades, 10 of the world’s most protected forests have released more carbon dioxide than they were able to absorb. This is the result of human activity and climate change, according to a hadith Report United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The authors of the report, which was based on ground-based and satellite observation data, calculated the amount of carbon dioxide absorbed and emitted between 2001 and 2020 by forests included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. In this way, they decided that a total of 257 forests suck every year 190 million tons of carbon dioxide (This is equivalent to nearly half of the UK’s annual emissions from fossil fuels.)

However, 10 out of 257 forests considered World Heritage Sites were net sources of carbon emissions. And man was precisely one of the main reasons for this, since Tala Elijah Earth For agricultural purposes, it has contributed significantly to the production of emissions that exceed the amount of carbon absorbed.

On a larger scale, climate change is among the causes. especially, Forest fires, mostly related to droughts caused by global warming, as well as extreme weather events, such as TornadoesThis slows down the carbon uptake process.

that’s it 10 forests Included in the UNESCO World Heritage List which was net carbon sources Between 2001 and 2020:

sumatra rainforest, Indonesia ;

; Rio Platano Biosphere Reserve, Honduras ;

; Yosemite National Park, EE.UU. ;

; Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, Canada – EE.UU. ;

– ; barberton makhungwa mountains, South Africa ;

; Kinabalu park, Malaysia ;

; Uvs Nuur Basin, Russia – Mongolia ;

– ; grand canyon national park, EE.UU. ;

; blue mountains region, Australia ;

; Morne Trois Pitons National Park, Dominica.

The researchers are not optimistic in their predictions and believe that every year more and more places will be added to the list of forests that emit more carbon dioxide than they absorb. “[…] In the coming years, carbon sequestration is expected Stay tuned in more and more World Heritage Sitesdue to the increasing deterioration and fragmentation of the landscape and the proliferation of frequent and severe climatic phenomena. they finished authors of the report.