UNESCO appreciates the meeting in Venezuela on open science

Opening the meeting, the official explained that open science is to create a broader, democratic, social and progressive concept in the management of scientific development.

He pointed out that this puts it in the position of serving the basic interests of peoples and nations, by promoting dialogue, cooperation and information exchange, and not subjecting scientific progress to commercialization.

The Aquiles Nazoa Cultural House, in Caracas, has welcomed science and technology authorities from Latin America and the Caribbean, and representatives of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Welcoming, Venezuela’s Sectoral Vice President for Science, Technology, Education and Health Gabriela Jimenez explained that the authorities had begun a discussion on a declaration that would build and define a methodology to address a final proposal for open science.

He stated that it is more than just a movement in the region, it must become an interdisciplinary program that connects the worldview of our peoples, their voice, their identity, their truth, but above all, saving our knowledge and knowledge.

He stressed that we are happy to host and embrace brotherly countries, as well as to build a flag that responds to the specific needs of our countries.

He expressed that open science is an opportunity to defend worldview, aesthetics, heritage, voice and knowledge, in addition to being an act of sovereignty and recognition of the contribution of our multiculturalism.

Jimenez indicated that UNESCO’s invitation to establish a program from the region allows people to meet

The vice president of the sector revealed that the deputy director of that organization, Shamila Nir Biduel, congratulated Venezuela’s initiative to develop and expand scientific actions towards open science, with recommendations and proposals to continue progress from Latin America for a science for life.

