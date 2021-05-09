Ungovernable | La Ingobernable opened a social rights office in central Madrid – El Salto

The collective La Ingobernable, under the slogan “Social Rights to Change Everything”, started this new project that they called the Office for Social Rights (ODS). They clarified in a statement that they will work on “common resistance and conquer new rights” because they cannot “wait any longer” and indicated that the current COVID19 crisis “afflicts us with other epidemics: hunger lines, distrust, fascism, instability, racism, speculation, and feeling Loneliness, pessimism, and fear, ”they mourn.

The ODS will have seven axes that respond to seven social disabilities: the right to housing, the right to food, the right to protest, job insecurity, feminist transformation and dissent, basic income, and community health. This is the context of the social emergency that prompted the group to raise the slogan of “social rights to change everything,” while adhering to “common resistance” and opening this space where “to develop, protect and fight for social rights.”

The statement explains: “In the same way that the evacuated neighbor approaches the housing movement, wanting to stop its eviction, and ends up coordinating with others to prevent them all.” In addition, in the face of the security measures taken by the World Health Organization, “the unsatisfied sustainable development goals are safe, given that we have an agreed COVID-19 protocol written with the advice of health workers.”

This type of tool is not new. Born out of independent social movements and social centers in the year 2000, the SDGs were a means of stimulating and accompanying self-regulatory processes, mainly against instability in the workplace, in the area of ​​foreigners and access to housing. His central tool was group advice: meeting to listen to each person’s discomfort and share different knowledge that could be encountered jointly. Today, Ingobernable takes this form of collective knowledge and gives it a home in the heart of Madrid.

The building is the old Cantabrian hostel on Calle Cruz 5, between Plaza Seoul and the House of Representatives, which has been closed for over 5 years and is owned by brothers Fernandes Longo, who are known to be the owners of the hairdresser chain. Marco Aldani (short for the name of the three brothers: Marcus, Alejandro, and Daniel). The Fernández Luengo family, as well as Marco Aldany and more than 10 hairdressing, gym and beauty product franchises, have a large real estate empire with more than a dozen companies and many properties and businesses. The family’s parent company, ZZ Inmobilari Próxima, where the three brothers and their parents are located, has a net worth of 12 million euros in land and another 58 million euros in real estate. In addition, the brothers also own Hostal Residencia Arti in Gran Vía, and Hotel Ciudad de Alcalá, in Alcalá de Henares, a student housing conglomerate that includes eight of these centers, plus another real estate company with at least 19 companies spread out between Atocha, Malasagna and Gran Via.

Brothers Luengo and Desokupa

The ZZ Inmobilari Próxima Family Real Estate Fund is also the owner of the building on Avenue Barbieri 5 in Madrid, which was redeemed in June 2018 and baptized as Centro Social Squat Transfeminista La Pluma. But the stay in the building was short-lived, since the morning of Monday, June 25, at least fifteen unidentified people participated in an extrajudicial evacuation squad that led to the expulsion of the people who had spent the night in La Ploma. The intervention of this gang of thugs resulted in the injury of three people, who reported assaults and insults to the local police, motivated by homophobic fear of the attackers.

In the absence of a close trial, Daniel Fernandez Luengo is being investigated by the justice, accused of committing a hate crime for being the one who gave the order to the thug company to evict the people who were in the building without a court order.