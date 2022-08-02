United States abortion | Court restores abortion ban in Kentucky

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Court of Appeal from United State Temporarily reinstated the prohibition laws miscarriage in Kentucky They agree with Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who praised the measure and insisted he would continue to work “to defend the constitutionality of these safeguards for women and their unborn children”.

was the measure After a US judge last June suspended laws governing this practice in the region By imposing its prohibition in its entirety, unless the mother’s life is in grave danger.

The implementation of these laws came after Country’s Supreme Court to overturn constitutional right to abortion after overturning Roe v. Wadewhich established case law and recognized a woman’s right to have an unfettered abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy, a legal precedent that has been in use since 1973.

“I appreciate the court’s decision, which allows Kentucky’s pro-life laws to go into effect,” Republican Cameron said on his Twitter account. The order was executed in response to a lawsuit that sought to overturn these laws, according to information from CNN television.

previously, Thus, the Court and the Supreme Court refused to repeal these lawsOne of them sets a six-week period of pregnancy for abortions.

