Taiwan: US warships sail the island – Asia – International

many of American warships Sail in the waters of the Taiwan region when the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi Military sources said he arrived on the island on Tuesday, which China considers one of its provinces.

China announced that its military would launch “targeted military operations” in response to the visit. In fact, Taipei announced that it has registered 21 Chinese airstrikes during Pelosi’s arrival.

Meanwhile, the United States’ Seventh Fleet tweeted on Tuesday that the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, Which has been navigating through the region since the beginning of July, was in the Philippine Sea, south of Taiwan.

The US Navy released photos of Ronald Reagan conducting maneuvers on Sunday with the USS Carl Brashear cargo ship. A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the carrier and its airborne group “are performing a routine mission in the western Pacific”.

Nancy Pelosi arrived on this US military plane in Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the naval amphibious ship, the USS Tripoli, was sailing east of Taiwan, according to the US Naval Institute (USNI), an independent body close to the US Navy.

Ronald Reagan and Tripoli are both carriers of the latest generation of F-35 fighter jets, according to USNI.

The Pentagon asserted that the presence of these two ships in the region had nothing to do with the visit of Pelosi, the highest-ranking official who has visited the island since then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich did so in 1997.

“We will make sure she has a safe visit,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

