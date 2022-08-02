China warns the US: “If you dare to go to Taiwan, we will wait and see. There will be consequences.”

Zhao Lijian, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, warned the United States on Monday that the consequences of a possible visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan would be very serious.

“If Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan, China will definitely take firm response and effective countermeasures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “In terms of procedures, if you dare to leave, let’s wait and see,” he continued.

Pelosi’s official itinerary for her current tour of Asia does not include the island, but Chinese authorities fear her plane will come to a sudden stop.

“We would like to once again warn the US side that the Chinese side is preparing,” Lijian said. “The People’s Liberation Army of China will not stand idly by.”

Taiwan has never formally declared independence from China. Beijing considers the area part of the country under the one-China policy. The United States maintains strong relations with the island, selling weapons to Taipei and supporting its quest for sovereignty.

