United States: The Pope receives congratulations on the occasion of the eight years since his pontificate

Rome, 13 years old (Europe Press)

Pope Francis received letters of thanks and congratulations for his eight-year pontificate from representatives of the Church around the world, as well as from political leaders such as the Secretary of State of the United States, Anthony J.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send my sincere congratulations to His Holiness Pope Francis on the eighth anniversary of his election as Bishop of Rome,” he wrote the first number for Vatican diplomacy.

The Presidency of the Episcopal Council for Latin America (CELAM) expressed to the Holy Father its gratitude, closeness, and paternal support. “I thank you for the“ first ”among us as a shepherd“ scent of sheep ”, close to everyone, pilgrim of peace. Every day with his movements and words, he encourages us to make the kingdom of God present in our peoples especially among the poorest people whom we recognize as citizens of the kingdom,” as the Latin American bishops wrote .

For his part, the Archbishop of Madrid, Cardinal Carlos Osuru Sierra, praised his “dedication and teachings” while asking the Pope to pray through his official Twitter account.

Osuru said: “Today we pray for Pope Francis, who celebrates eight years of Peter’s successor. Thank you, Lord, for his dedication, teachings, and his call to show the joy of the Gospel and brotherhood.”