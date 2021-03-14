United States: The Pope receives congratulations on the occasion of the eight years since his pontificate

32 mins ago Leland Griffith

Rome, 13 years old (Europe Press)

Pope Francis received letters of thanks and congratulations for his eight-year pontificate from representatives of the Church around the world, as well as from political leaders such as the Secretary of State of the United States, Anthony J.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send my sincere congratulations to His Holiness Pope Francis on the eighth anniversary of his election as Bishop of Rome,” he wrote the first number for Vatican diplomacy.

The Presidency of the Episcopal Council for Latin America (CELAM) expressed to the Holy Father its gratitude, closeness, and paternal support. “I thank you for the“ first ”among us as a shepherd“ scent of sheep ”, close to everyone, pilgrim of peace. Every day with his movements and words, he encourages us to make the kingdom of God present in our peoples especially among the poorest people whom we recognize as citizens of the kingdom,” as the Latin American bishops wrote .

For his part, the Archbishop of Madrid, Cardinal Carlos Osuru Sierra, praised his “dedication and teachings” while asking the Pope to pray through his official Twitter account.

Osuru said: “Today we pray for Pope Francis, who celebrates eight years of Peter’s successor. Thank you, Lord, for his dedication, teachings, and his call to show the joy of the Gospel and brotherhood.”

More Stories

A judge orders temporary obstruction of MOD restrictions

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

A judge from the US lifts the ban on investments in Xiaomi

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

United States: Floyd’s family will receive compensation for his death – USA and Canada – International

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States and the European Union agree on a council to drive the transition to clean energy

2 days ago Leland Griffith

2021 Concacaf Pre-Olympic: US faces Concacaf Pre-Olympic with Mexican flavor: These are the 20 called up

2 days ago Leland Griffith

“The pressure made you hungry for records.”

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

United States: The Pope receives congratulations on the occasion of the eight years since his pontificate

32 mins ago Leland Griffith

La Jornada – Essential, Engaging Women for Greater Economic Growth: SE

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Dolce announced that she will be suing the father of Eugenio Derbez’s husband for fraud

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The harsh photos of how lightning strikes four people, completely falling down

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

They found a mountain of gold in Africa – Uno TV

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring