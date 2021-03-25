United States vs. Jamaica LIVE: Watch live broadcasts and narration via ESPN and TUDN STREAM LIVE International Friendly | Live Football Today’s matches | United States of America | United States | nczd | Total Sports

United State against. Jamaica In the Wiener Neustadt stadium in Austria they will face a new international friendly match, contemplating the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Americans are the big favorites against a Caribbean team backed by young names. Follow minute by minute.

Sergio Dest and Christian Pulisic are big names in the United States. Barcelona right-back scored his first LaLiga goal against Real Squetti, while the Chelsea player began to win Thomas Tuchel’s confidence.

United States vs. Jamaica: Tables and Channels

Peru: 12:00 / EST

12:00 / EST Mexico: 11:00 / EST

11:00 / EST Colombia: 12:00 / EST

12:00 / EST Ecuador: 12:00 / EST

12:00 / EST Argentina: 14:00

14:00 Chile: 14:00 / EST

14:00 / EST Bolivia: 13:00 /

13:00 / Venezuela: 13:00

13:00 United State: 1:20 PM ET / TUDN

United States vs. Jamaica: A preview

“ I look forward to playing with the United States again. I hope to continue like this and grow and achieve my first goal with the United States He said the full-back who played five matches in the US uniform with one pass.

He said the full-back who played five matches in the US uniform with one pass. “ When you see Serginho performing, we want him to be with us too US coach Greg Berhalter confirmed at a Wednesday news conference.

US coach Greg Berhalter confirmed at a Wednesday news conference. Berhalter will use the friendly match against Jamaica Sunday’s match against Northern Ireland in Belfast to decide which team will face the crowded schedule of 2021 tournaments, with the Nations League in June, the Gold Cup in July, and the start of the qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in September.

Sunday’s match against Northern Ireland in Belfast to decide which team will face the crowded schedule of 2021 tournaments, with the Nations League in June, the Gold Cup in July, and the start of the qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in September. “We have a very young group.” Pulisic joked on Wednesday of his team-mates, whom he found upon his return to the team, “I feel a little older.

The United States will have a list full of promises that are starting to appear in Europe, such as Geo Reina (Borussia Dortmund), Yunus Musa (Valencia) or Reggie Cannon (Boavista).

specific Jamaica Theodore Whitmore has called up eight players who could make his debut with the first team, six of whom were born and played in England, including defenders Amary Bell (Blackburn Rovers) William Moore (Reading) and striker Andre Gray (Watford).

Theodore Whitmore has called up eight players who could make his debut with the first team, six of whom were born and played in England, including defenders Amary Bell (Blackburn Rovers) William Moore (Reading) and striker Andre Gray (Watford). Both teams have witnessed high-level clashes in recent years. The Reg Boys beat the United States 2-1 in the 2015 Gold Cup semi-finals and the North Americans won the rematch by beating them in the final of the same tournament in 2017.

Their last match was again in the 2019 Gold Cup semi-finals when the United States won a Pulisic double and another goal by McKinney 3-1.