United States vs. Jamaica LIVE: Watch live broadcasts and narration via ESPN and TUDN STREAM LIVE International Friendly | Live Football Today’s matches | United States of America | United States | nczd | Total Sports

36 mins ago Leland Griffith

United State against. Jamaica In the Wiener Neustadt stadium in Austria they will face a new international friendly match, contemplating the Concacaf qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Americans are the big favorites against a Caribbean team backed by young names. Follow minute by minute.

Sergio Dest and Christian Pulisic are big names in the United States. Barcelona right-back scored his first LaLiga goal against Real Squetti, while the Chelsea player began to win Thomas Tuchel’s confidence.

United States vs. Jamaica: Tables and Channels

  • Peru: 12:00 / EST
  • Mexico: 11:00 / EST
  • Colombia: 12:00 / EST
  • Ecuador: 12:00 / EST
  • Argentina: 14:00
  • Chile: 14:00 / EST
  • Bolivia: 13:00 /
  • Venezuela: 13:00
  • United State: 1:20 PM ET / TUDN

United States vs. Jamaica: A preview

  • I look forward to playing with the United States again. I hope to continue like this and grow and achieve my first goal with the United StatesHe said the full-back who played five matches in the US uniform with one pass.
  • When you see Serginho performing, we want him to be with us tooUS coach Greg Berhalter confirmed at a Wednesday news conference.
  • Berhalter will use the friendly match against Jamaica Sunday’s match against Northern Ireland in Belfast to decide which team will face the crowded schedule of 2021 tournaments, with the Nations League in June, the Gold Cup in July, and the start of the qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in September.
  • “We have a very young group.” Pulisic joked on Wednesday of his team-mates, whom he found upon his return to the team, “I feel a little older.
  • The United States will have a list full of promises that are starting to appear in Europe, such as Geo Reina (Borussia Dortmund), Yunus Musa (Valencia) or Reggie Cannon (Boavista).
  • specific JamaicaTheodore Whitmore has called up eight players who could make his debut with the first team, six of whom were born and played in England, including defenders Amary Bell (Blackburn Rovers) William Moore (Reading) and striker Andre Gray (Watford).
  • Both teams have witnessed high-level clashes in recent years. The Reg Boys beat the United States 2-1 in the 2015 Gold Cup semi-finals and the North Americans won the rematch by beating them in the final of the same tournament in 2017.
  • Their last match was again in the 2019 Gold Cup semi-finals when the United States won a Pulisic double and another goal by McKinney 3-1.

More at DT …

More Stories

Why most young people no longer know what a sewing machine is and how to correct it

15 hours ago Leo Adkins

Intel offers to manufacture the Apple M1 chips in the US

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

O.Próximo. – The President of Uganda confirms that he is “studying” the possibility of opening an embassy in Jerusalem

1 day ago Leland Griffith

AMLO. The United States will “not reprimand” Mexico for handling the immigration issue

1 day ago Leland Griffith

The United States and Mexico will discuss the situation at the border

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Infonavit will boost mortgage loans for immigrants in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

United States vs. Jamaica LIVE: Watch live broadcasts and narration via ESPN and TUDN STREAM LIVE International Friendly | Live Football Today’s matches | United States of America | United States | nczd | Total Sports

36 mins ago Leland Griffith

The socialist tradition also serves to censor

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Uganda: Nine children killed by lightning while playing football

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Latinas, with the highest pay inequality in the United States

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

What is known about the “double boom” variant found in India

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring