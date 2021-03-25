USA coach Jason Kris wants to turn the page quickly

13 mins ago Leland Griffith

There is no time to lament in America’s dressing room. After losing to Mexico, in the last game of Group A, manager Jason Chris asked to quickly turn the page To focus on the pre-Olympic CONCACAF semi-finals, where two tickets to be held in Tokyo will be at stake.

“Mexico is a very good team, we played very well, and we had our chances in the match, but we did not succeed in the last third. I am very satisfied with the efforts of the boys, and with the fight we put in. It’s difficult to lose the match, but as I said before this match: The most important match is That comes. “After losing 1-0 to Jalisco, the coach explained.

“So we need to quickly turn the page and prepare for it. That’s what it is and in the end we think about achieving the result in the next match. It’s a very difficult result to absorb tonight, but the goal is still ahead. “We will focus on that immediately,” the coach added.

And he confirms that confidence remains the same. “My message to the American masses is to never stop believing. This is the first negative result. It was a close match and in the end we know the next match is the one we have to win. So we believe in, and we ask the fans to believe, too. Jason Chris said, “Nothing has changed.”

He admitted that his already qualification for the semi-finals influenced Wednesday’s meeting. “It was difficult for the coaching staff, we made a lot of decisions thinking about the next match. We put together a group that we think is competitive from a financial point of view.” And I’m sure the guys felt the same, too. But at the same time, I think facing Mexico is enough for everyone to be focused, focused and excited to do their best. And I know they all did it this way, “he declared.

Finally, he refused to anticipate what would be one of the strongest teams in the United States at the Olympics, with all the young talent he had on the old continent. “Quite frankly, I don’t know how many players here will reach the Olympiad. I also don’t know how many players from Europe will participate in the Olympiad. If we qualify, we’ll do our best to have the best team possible. “We know that the European players will be available and many of these players will be in the group as well,” concluded Jason Chris.

The voice of the players

Defender Mauricio Pineda agreed to forget the defeat early to focus on finding the ticket. “It is difficult, one of our goals when we came to the tournament was to win the group. We wanted to win the match to be at the top of the group. But we are in the semi-finals so we must turn the page quickly because the match comes immediately and we have to be ready.” explained.

“We had good moments, we controlled part of the match and I think we couldn’t do enough damage in the final third. We hope to improve that for the next match. When the time is right, we will analyze it, but we know he will be a strong team in the tournament.” Whatever opponent in the semi-finals, we will be ready to face it, “ American defender concluded.

More Stories

United States vs. Jamaica LIVE: Watch live broadcasts and narration via ESPN and TUDN STREAM LIVE International Friendly | Live Football Today’s matches | United States of America | United States | nczd | Total Sports

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Why most young people no longer know what a sewing machine is and how to correct it

22 hours ago Leo Adkins

Intel offers to manufacture the Apple M1 chips in the US

1 day ago Leland Griffith

O.Próximo. – The President of Uganda confirms that he is “studying” the possibility of opening an embassy in Jerusalem

1 day ago Leland Griffith

AMLO. The United States will “not reprimand” Mexico for handling the immigration issue

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The United States and Mexico will discuss the situation at the border

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

USA coach Jason Kris wants to turn the page quickly

13 mins ago Leland Griffith

The United States will not force its allies to distance themselves from China

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The Ugandan Federation and the Ugandan Football Association are the long-term partnership team

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Challenge on the horizon: Ledesma plays in the Caribbean

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

In Romania, a woman without clothes and a brick attacks a journalist alive

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring