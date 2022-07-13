UNMC First Aid Summer Camp begins

Piedras Negras, Coahuila. The Northern Unity School of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Coahuila commenced on Wednesday its first aid summer camp courses, which will take place July 13-15, 2022.

Campus Academic Secretary Norma Georgina Rodríguez Bustos commented that 45 children between the ages of 6 and 12 are participating, who will gain basic first aid concepts, which they can apply at home or school, with their friends or family.

Likewise, he noted that the main issues to be addressed during camp are: what to do when a convulsive crisis occurs, poisoning by substances in the home (chlorine, detergents, toxins), choking on food or objects, or suffocation by immersion. (Swimming pools, batteries, sea).

In addition to treating wounds and blows to the extremities, face and head, and what to do when burns occur in the house (hot water, stove, campfire), recognize insect bites and how to treat them, taking vital signs, among them, temperature, pulse, breathing as well as treating Bleeding, dressing or repairing fractures.

The goals of first aid are to save life, avoid physical and psychological complications, aid recovery and also ensure that the injured are taken to a care center, so it is important that children know what to do if you find yourself in any such situation. (The Herald)