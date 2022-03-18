Unusual: players from Kenya denounced their association in TAS and did not allow them to play

The federation of that African country was suspended by FIFA due to government interference

The players of the Kenyan women’s team appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision of his country’s federation, as his country retired from the qualifying match for the African Nations Cup, in turn, to the World Cup 2023.

The appeal has been sent to CAS on behalf of the players by the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPO) and the Kenya Players’ Association (KEFWA), according to the former. The Kenyan international demands the federation’s decision to cancel last month’s deal for Uganda to get a place in the African Nations Cup, along with the option to participate in the World Cup qualifiers Australia and New Zealand 2023.

Fifpro said the Football Kenya Federation had informed CAF in January of its decision to quit the party because it was supposedly “unable to independently plan and successfully carry out any international match”.

“The Kenya national football team rejects this allegation and believes that the decision taken was irrational, arbitrary and illegal,” the Kenya Women’s Football Association said.

At the end of February, the FIFA Council announced the “immediate suspension of any football-related activity” by the Kenya and Zimbabwean federations due to “government interference”. Kenya’s Sports Minister, Amina Mohamed, later claimed that FIFA had not listened to its warnings about possible corrupt practices at the Football Association of Kenya.

Mira also: Swiss prosecutor requests imprisonment for the president of Paris Saint-Germain and two FIFA exnúmero

back to home