US court approves Latin American reorganization plan | Economie

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

LATAM Airlines Group Its subsidiaries in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and the United States announced this afternoon that the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved the group’s reorganization plan submitted in the course of the Chapter 11 reorganization proceeding.

More Stories

La Jornada – The salaries of Mexican women working in the United States equal 20% of the national GDP

58 mins ago Mia Thompson

Thousands of people protest in front of the US Capitol against inequality in the United States

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Exports from Nuevo Leon grow by 20.6%: Ministry of Economy

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Venezuela and Azerbaijan establish joint investment projects

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Joe Biden stresses recession in the US is ‘not inevitable’

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Prominent dissident Kizza Besigye was placed under house arrest after criticizing Uganda’s economic crisis

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Being a father is greater than any personal triumph: Dr. Fernando Cabanillas

44 mins ago Mia Thompson

Kabbalah and the dreams of golfers looking to devote themselves today to the US Open

44 mins ago Sharon Hanson

These 3 smart devices will change your home

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

La Jornada – a new right-wing group that “seeks to protect” Spanish companies

47 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The discovery of 31 million tons of gold in Uganda

55 mins ago Leland Griffith