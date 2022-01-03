US Defense Secretary confirms he has Covid-19
On Sunday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reported that he had contracted Covid-19, while Variable Omicron, highly contagious, spread throughout the United States.
The Pentagon chief said in a statement that Austin’s symptoms were “mild” and he will remain in home quarantine for the next five days.
Austin He confirmed that he had received a full and booster vaccination, which “made the infection milder than it was.”
“Vaccines work and will continue to be a military medical requirement for our workforce,” Austin recalls.
“I continue to encourage everyone who qualifies for a booster shot to get it.”
Austin He mentioned that he was in contact with the president for the last time Joe Biden On December 21, more than a week before she started experiencing symptoms, she tested negative that morning.
He confirmed in a statement that he would retain full powers and would effectively attend key meetings and discussions “to the fullest extent possible.”
Austin is the latest high-ranking US official to contract Covid-19, as the Omicron variant triggered a record spike in infections.
Several prominent members of Congress recently disclosed that they had contracted the virus. Biden’s press secretary, Jean Psaki, hired her in October.
