US plays down AMLO’s presence at Summit of the Americas

AP

Washington / 31.05.2022 22:46:00

President’s government Joe Biden He is finalizing the agenda for the next day top of the americaswhich will be held in Los Angeles, California, from June 6-10, but although it is not yet clear whether the president will Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He would attend, in Washington they underestimated his presence.

Senior Biden administration officials, who declined to be identified to discuss plans for the summit, played down questions about whether Lopez Obrador would be present. Although they insisted that the event was an important opportunity for the leaders of the two countries to meet, they also said so The President’s intervention will not undermine the efforts of the United States to deal with issues such as immigration, according to the Associated Press.

Officials emphasized that Washington was planning an ambitious agenda, but did not elaborate. vice president, Kamala Harris, will lead a new collaboration focused on climate change in the Caribbean, they said, and the Biden administration is preparing a new effort to strengthen hemisphere health systems. More talks are scheduled about immigration.

Lopez Obrador said he would not participate if not all countries in the region were invitedBut Washington has resisted the call of authoritarian governments such as Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Last Monday, López Obrador said: “If all countries are invited, I will attend the summit. If not all countries are invited, the Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, will attend on behalf of the government.

He added that Biden did not provide an answer but “there is time and we trust him and we will wait,” he added.

For some analysts, Lopez Obrador’s absence would be a setback for the United Stateswhich is organizing the continental summit for the first time since 1994. Mexico is an important trading partner of its northern neighbor and the second most populous country in Latin America.

