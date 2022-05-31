The United Kingdom creates a special visa for graduates of the best universities in the world

A visa for “the brightest and the best”.

United kingdom Create a special visa to attract graduates from the best universities in the world.

The government says so High Potential Individual Visaeffective Monday, May 30, will attract the world’s most talented minds early in their careers.

The scheme will be available to graduates of top universities outside United kingdom who graduated in the last five years.

Graduates will be eligible regardless of their place of birth and will not need a job offer to apply for the visa.

Successful applicants will receive a two-year work visa if they have a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree and three years if they have a Ph.D.

Reuters

They will then be able to switch to other long-term work visas if they meet certain requirements. There will be no limit to the number of eligible graduates.

Selected Universities

To qualify, a person must have attended a university that appeared in the top 50 in at least two of three rankings in the year the candidate graduated.

The names of the lists are (in English): Times Higher Education World University Rankings, KS World University Rankings and Academic Ranking of World Universities.

No Latin American university appears in the list 37 institutions published by the government British. All higher education houses are from the United States, Europe and Asia.

Getty Images

Harvard University is one of the members of the list whose graduates can obtain a visa.

Specifically, the list includes 20 US universities, including Harvard, Yale, and MIT. Outside the United States, there are 17 eligible institutions, including the University of Hong Kong, the University of Melbourne, and the University of Sciences and Letters in Paris.

Some academics have expressed disappointment with the exclusion of universities from South Asia, Latin America or Africa, describing this approach in depth unfair.

If the UK is to play a role in addressing the major challenges of this century, such as energy access, climate change and pandemics, “then it needs to recognize and include the diverse skills and ideas of many university graduates from developing countries.” Christopher Trissus, director and principal investigator at the University of Cape Town, told the BBC.

Visa costs and requirements

The visa will cost €715 (US$905), plus the immigration health surcharge, a fee that allows arrivals to access United kingdom Use of the public health system.

Graduates will be able to bring their families with them, although they must have at least $1,270 ($1,606) living funds.

Reuters

They will also need to pass a security and crime test and have an English language certificate of at least Intermediate level B1, which is defined as “fluency in communicating easily with native speakers”.

The new visa is part of a set of procedures that include allowing foreigners to Stay and work in the UK for up to two yearsrather than having to leave after completing your course.

“The visa means that the UK will become a leading international hub for innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship,” said British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

“We want the business of the future to be built here and today, which is why I ask the students to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to build their career here,” he added.

While the UK on the one hand is looking for “brilliant minds” with this visa, the state’s immigration policy has also been criticized for other measures.

Last month, Britain announced that it wanted to send asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats to Rwanda.

Full list of 37 universities:

BBC

Germany:

University of Munich (LMU Munich)

Australia:

University of Melbourne

Canada:

McGill University

University of British Columbia

University of Toronto

China:

Peking University

Tsinghua University

United State:

Caltech

Columbia University

Cornell University

Duke University

Harvard university

Johns Hopkins University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

New York University (NYU)

Northwestern University

Princeton University

Stanford University

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

University of California, San Diego

University of Chicago

University of Michigan Ann Arbor

University of Pennsylvania

The University of Texas at Austin

University of Washington

Yale University

France:

Sciences and Arts in Paris – PSL Research University

Hong Kong:

Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

University of Hong Kong

Japan:

Kyoto University

University of Tokyo

Singapore:

Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

National University of Singapore

Sweden:

Karolinska Institute

Swiss:

Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (EPFL)

Federal Polytechnic School of Zurich (ETH)

Remember that You can receive notifications from the BBC World. Download and activate the new version of our app so you don’t miss our best content.