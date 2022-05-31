The United Kingdom creates a special visa for graduates of the best universities in the world
A visa for “the brightest and the best”.
United kingdom Create a special visa to attract graduates from the best universities in the world.
The government says so High Potential Individual Visaeffective Monday, May 30, will attract the world’s most talented minds early in their careers.
The scheme will be available to graduates of top universities outside United kingdom who graduated in the last five years.
Graduates will be eligible regardless of their place of birth and will not need a job offer to apply for the visa.
Successful applicants will receive a two-year work visa if they have a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree and three years if they have a Ph.D.
They will then be able to switch to other long-term work visas if they meet certain requirements. There will be no limit to the number of eligible graduates.
Selected Universities
To qualify, a person must have attended a university that appeared in the top 50 in at least two of three rankings in the year the candidate graduated.
The names of the lists are (in English): Times Higher Education World University Rankings, KS World University Rankings and Academic Ranking of World Universities.
No Latin American university appears in the list 37 institutions published by the government British. All higher education houses are from the United States, Europe and Asia.
Specifically, the list includes 20 US universities, including Harvard, Yale, and MIT. Outside the United States, there are 17 eligible institutions, including the University of Hong Kong, the University of Melbourne, and the University of Sciences and Letters in Paris.
Some academics have expressed disappointment with the exclusion of universities from South Asia, Latin America or Africa, describing this approach in depth unfair.
If the UK is to play a role in addressing the major challenges of this century, such as energy access, climate change and pandemics, “then it needs to recognize and include the diverse skills and ideas of many university graduates from developing countries.” Christopher Trissus, director and principal investigator at the University of Cape Town, told the BBC.
Visa costs and requirements
The visa will cost €715 (US$905), plus the immigration health surcharge, a fee that allows arrivals to access United kingdom Use of the public health system.
Graduates will be able to bring their families with them, although they must have at least $1,270 ($1,606) living funds.
They will also need to pass a security and crime test and have an English language certificate of at least Intermediate level B1, which is defined as “fluency in communicating easily with native speakers”.
The new visa is part of a set of procedures that include allowing foreigners to Stay and work in the UK for up to two yearsrather than having to leave after completing your course.
“The visa means that the UK will become a leading international hub for innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship,” said British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.
“We want the business of the future to be built here and today, which is why I ask the students to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to build their career here,” he added.
While the UK on the one hand is looking for “brilliant minds” with this visa, the state’s immigration policy has also been criticized for other measures.
Last month, Britain announced that it wanted to send asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats to Rwanda.
Full list of 37 universities:
Germany:
University of Munich (LMU Munich)
Australia:
University of Melbourne
Canada:
McGill University
University of British Columbia
University of Toronto
China:
Peking University
Tsinghua University
United State:
Caltech
Columbia University
Cornell University
Duke University
Harvard university
Johns Hopkins University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
New York University (NYU)
Northwestern University
Princeton University
Stanford University
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
University of California, San Diego
University of Chicago
University of Michigan Ann Arbor
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Texas at Austin
University of Washington
Yale University
France:
Sciences and Arts in Paris – PSL Research University
Hong Kong:
Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)
University of Hong Kong
Japan:
Kyoto University
University of Tokyo
Singapore:
Nanyang Technological University (NTU)
National University of Singapore
Sweden:
Karolinska Institute
Swiss:
Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (EPFL)
Federal Polytechnic School of Zurich (ETH)
