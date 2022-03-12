US Secretary of Homeland Security will visit Mexico

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The US Embassy in Mexico Friday announced the secretary’s visit National Security American, Alexander Mayorcasto Mexico.

Through the information card, it is detailed that the federal official will visit Mexico City And the Costa Rica On 14 and 15 March.

On MexicoAnd the Mallorcas He will meet with Mexican government officials to discuss a regional approach aimed at curbing irregular migration and creating viable legal pathways.

On Saint JosephThe Secretary will hold meetings with officials, international organizations and civil society representatives to discuss joint efforts to address the root causes of irregular migration and regional efforts related to migration management.

With information from Lopez-Dóriga Digital

More Stories

The World Health Organization confirms the presence of ‘Deltacron’, a mixture of covid-19

19 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Russia holds Security Council meeting on US biological weapons in Ukraine | world | Dr..

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The first date spreads fast: he went by train to see her and ended up being offered a career that wasn’t his | News from Mexico

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Man who received first pig heart transplant dies

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

What is the meaning of the letter Z used by the Russian army after the invasion of Ukraine

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

They discovered an unknown disease that killed at least 20 people in Uganda

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Science Away from Mexican Society – El Sol de Toluca

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

United in negotiations .. The players are divided after the agreement | Sports

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Android | How to hide the battery percentage in your Android cell phone? | sports game

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

US Secretary of Homeland Security will visit Mexico

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring