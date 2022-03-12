US Secretary of Homeland Security will visit Mexico

The US Embassy in Mexico Friday announced the secretary’s visit National Security American, Alexander Mayorcasto Mexico.

Through the information card, it is detailed that the federal official will visit Mexico City And the Costa Rica On 14 and 15 March.

Incredible work Tweet embed Officers in San Antonio and Harlingen, who successfully transferred to Mexico a foreign fugitive accused of criminal fraud. Noble ERO officers carry out their law enforcement duties, keep the American public safe, and bring honor to the Tweet embed. https://t.co/jrTxJ3dYFL – Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (SecMayorkas) March 9, 2022

On MexicoAnd the Mallorcas He will meet with Mexican government officials to discuss a regional approach aimed at curbing irregular migration and creating viable legal pathways.

On Saint JosephThe Secretary will hold meetings with officials, international organizations and civil society representatives to discuss joint efforts to address the root causes of irregular migration and regional efforts related to migration management.

With information from Lopez-Dóriga Digital