The World Health Organization confirms the presence of ‘Deltacron’, a mixture of covid-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) not yet noticed that A variant of COVID-19 that combines omicron and delta-deltacrone is more dangerous than these two strains separately.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, lead epidemiologist at WHO, said at a press conference on Wednesday from Geneva (Switzerland).

The expert realized that "This consolidation was expected"; However, it clarified that at the moment "no change in epidemiology or severity has been detected". But there are many studies going on," he added.

A study published this week by the Pasteur Institute (France) revealed I found the first strong evidence for the existence of this recombinant variantwhich were identified in different regions of France and have been in circulation since the beginning of January 2022. In particular, Viral genomes with a similar profile have also been identified in Denmark and the Netherlands.

Until now, The World Health Organization said that the term “deltacron”, the colloquial term by which this variant was called from some sectors, It was the result of contamination during the sequencing process.

“What we think is the result of contamination that occurred during the sequencing process. However, one can be infected with different strains of SARS-CoV-2. What you can do to reduce your exposure to both SARS-CoV will benefit them,” Van Kerkhove said at the time.

Apart from this new alternative, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, He expressed concern that “many countries are significantly reducing diagnostic tests” on covid-19.

“This hinders our ability to know where the virus is and how it spreads and evolves. Testing remains a vital tool in our fight against the pandemic, as part of an overall strategy,” he insisted.

In this regard, he warned that “Many countries in Asia and the Pacific are facing a rise in cases and deaths from COVID-19.”

“The virus continues to evolve, and we still face significant hurdles in getting vaccines, tests and treatments to all the places we need,” he explained.

On the other hand, Tedros noted that Friday, March 11, marks two years since the pandemic was declared.

“Two years later, more than 6 million people died. Although reported cases and deaths decreased worldwide, and many countries lifted restrictions, the epidemic is not over yet, and it will not. It ends everywhere.”

