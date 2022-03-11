Russia holds Security Council meeting on US biological weapons in Ukraine | world | Dr..

Russia requested an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss what it called on Friday (2022.03.11) “Biological military activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine”.

The board, which had no activity scheduled for Friday, was unusually called to meet at 10 a.m. (15:00 GMT) with this single item on the agenda.

The Russian mission to the United Nations expected on its Twitter account to have “the results of the analysis of documents related to the biological military activities of the United States in Ukraine”, and supported them with a series of studies on changes in the behavior of birds. and other animals in that country.

The urgent meeting of the council comes amid cross accusations by Russia and the United States of the use of biological weapons in Ukraine: UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric yesterday referred to Moscow’s accusations and said that the UN was not aware of such use.

“Emergency Disposal”

In recent days, the Russian government has confirmed that its military has discovered in Ukraine evidence of the “emergency elimination” of antiquities, which indicates an alleged military biological program developed in Ukraine and financed, according to Moscow, by the United States of America.

The spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, confirmed that workers in these biological laboratories reported the destruction of especially dangerous pathogens on February 24, such as plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases.

Also yesterday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki warned that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine in response to Russia’s “false” accusations of Washington.

Today, Psaki herself noted that Russia “has a large biological and chemical weapons program” and “a history of inventing lies.”

