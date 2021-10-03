US visa lottery: Colombians left abroad | international

US government announced that it will begin on October 6 to receive applications for Visa Lottery Corresponding to the fiscal year 2023, the period during which citizens were excluded Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica and Dominican Republic.

The registration period for this annual drawing ends on November 9, and that fiscal year will be delivered 55,000 legal permanent resident visas, or a “green card”.

Between 11 and 14 million citizens of the countries included in Washington’s list participate in it. These individuals can submit their applications free of charge on the US Department of State website.

This year, subjects Canada, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom and its territories, except for Northern Ireland.

lottery rules Excluding countries that have sent more than 50,000 immigrants to the United States in the past five years, Instead, it is open to citizens of countries with historically low rates of immigration to US soil.

This year’s draw holds special meaning as US President Joe Biden lifts restrictions on the program and in general the immigration ban ordered by his predecessor Donald Trump.

In 2017, Trump took a series of measures to prevent citizens of Muslim-majority countries from entering the country. In addition, the rule that went into effect imposed restrictions on immigration from eight countries: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Somalia and Yemen.

Shortly after his presidential inauguration, on January 20, 2021, Biden issued a decree stating “End discriminatory vetoes of entry into the United States.“.

According to the State Department, in enforcing Trump’s rules, tens of thousands of visa applications were denied in fiscal 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Visa Lottery Established under the law of 1990 It targets applicants who meet certain requirements, Such as having a high school education, at least two years of work experience, and a clean criminal record.

