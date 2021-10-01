US women’s soccer coach fired for sexual coercion

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Brave North Carolina Coach fired Paul Riley After detailing allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct in a published report.

The history of the alleged misconduct, which includes allegations of sexual coercion, dates back more than a decade, according to a detailed account of the athlete.

authorized Women’s National Football League, Lisa BirdIn a statement, the university referred the allegations to Safe Sport Center from United State for your search.

The league, in its ninth season, also requires that anyone interacting with players participate in training using SafeSport and undergo additional background checks and checks.

NWSL is also implementing a new anonymous reporting process and has promised to investigate all reports immediately.

“A safe and secure work environment is a priority for the league and its collective property,” Bird said in the statement. The American League said it would suspend Riley’s coaching license.

“American Football is in contact with the National Football League as they are reviewing this matter and will work with them to ensure that meaningful steps are taken to ensure a safe and supportive environment throughout the league,” the federation said.

Courage He issued a statement on behalf of team owners, staff and players praising the women who submitted.

The football club North Carolina We are united in our commitment to creating a safe, positive and respectful environment, not only within our club, but throughout the league and our wonderful sport.”

Courage assistant name Shawn Copper as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

