USA: Texas wildfires destroyed 50 homes

37 mins ago Leland Griffith

Texas firefighters battle against time A series of wildfires that killed the deputy chief of police and destroyed at least 50 homes, According to the authorities.

“Progress has been made But the activity of the fire increased due to the high temperatures and low humidityAbout 25% of the flames were contained, explained Matt Ford, a spokesman for the Texas A&M Forest Service. He added that about 25% of the flames were contained, better than the 4% that was controlled on Friday night when the flames consumed dense, grassy areas.

The fires burned nearly 330 square kilometers, including about 186 square kilometers in the Eastland complex, according to the agency. That area is about 120 miles west of Dallas.

AP / R. Erdrich

Winds are expected to return on Sundaywhich will again increase the risk of wildfires to critical levels in western and central Texas, Ford said.

“We expect the weather to get more intense” on Sunday, Ford said.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for the area includes high temperatures for Sunday, with winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour (km/h) and gusts of up to 30 miles per hour.

Governor Greg Abbott told a news conference that at least 50 homes were destroyed by the fire and more could be found. As a precaution, the president declared disaster zones in 11 counties hardest hit by the fires.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has warned that fires could also affect parts of Oklahoma and Kansas, and Nebraska warned of a severe fire hazard in those states.

