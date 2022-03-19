The Mexican team will secure qualification for Qatar against the United States, what results do you want?

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

The Mexican soccer selection It can get passed to World Cup Qatar In the next match where they face the United States on the third to last date of Final Octagon for CONCACAF, Well if it TRI He managed to win the “El Clasico” in the region, and the Aztecs were waiting for the results Panama vs Honduras and Costa Rica vs Canada.

At the FMF, they realize that although it is unlikely, the possibility of obtaining a permit for Thursday’s World Cup in Azteca exists, so they have already prepared a ‘party’ in case the kits Mexico needs To be safe in a given country.

Read also: Tigres UANL: Karenina Rose even shows off her tonsils with a hot “chickenie”

TRI needs to beat the US, in addition to Panama losing to Honduras at Rommel Fernandez and Costa Rica not winning at home against Canada.

Undoubtedly the least likely outcome is Catracha’s victory in Panama, where Honduras has yet to win in the eight and it seems hard for them to get points.

The Panama-Honduras match will be played hours before the Mexico-US match, which overlaps with Costa Rica’s match against Canada, so the FMF has already prepared a festive event where families of those chosen will be able to participate. Aztec field.

Should they not get the pass on this day, TRI will have to wait until the last day, when they play against Honduras, so they can celebrate in front of the fans and with their families at Coloso de Santa rsula.

ALSO READ: Chivas legend throws Tata Martino to “erase” Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez with TRI

More Stories

Mexico v USA tickets for 2022 qualifiers: how to buy, regulations and what will be the protocol?

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States suffered many casualties due to their duels against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica

1 day ago Leland Griffith

United States: Small Business Expansion Opportunity | Small and medium-sized companies

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Picon Punch, the Basque drink that triumphs in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

TCN is reviving and negotiating its access to the US and UK

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Generation Z in the US prefers boxing to baseball

3 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

La Nación They say it’s too early to talk about the economic downturn, but expectations of a downturn have been added

54 mins ago Mia Thompson

Aaja Mexico wants to produce ‘All India Films’ in Challiye Ammy Virk Punjab

57 mins ago Cynthia Porter

There is no greater professional reward than the ability to relieve the pain of a patient, Dr. Ricardo Gago

58 mins ago Mia Thompson

Iraq and the UAE will face each other in a neutral field

59 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Dataminers find the number of tracks from each game that will be included in the DLC

1 hour ago Leo Adkins