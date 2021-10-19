Vaccination certificate. With the app, save your document on your iPhone

36 mins ago Leo Adkins

Mexico City /

The Government of Mexico, through the Ministry of Health, has made services available to the population Certificate of vaccination against COVID-19, in order for a person to check that they already have a complete dosing schedule.

Even this can be Obtained via WhatsApp. The Ministry of Health announced that it can be established through a chat bot in the mentioned application.

But through the site https://vacunate.org.mx, people will be able to save the document digitally and therefore not print it.

On the site as described in the application Wallet Available on iPhones to securely store the vaccination certificate.

Wallet It works with iPhone and iPad and also with Apple Watch, but “pFor a better experience, it will be necessary to access this page using Safari from a computer running macOS or an iOS mobile device.

What is required to sign up for Wallet?

  • name and surname
  • corp
  • QR Certificate URL
  • Date of the first dose
  • The date of the second dose

Behind this project is Omar Talo, a Mexican programmer. Senator Miguel Angel Mancera even recommended using the site.

The former prime minister commented on Twitter that “it is an option” to get the vaccination certificate on some smartphones.

More Stories

WhatsApp | How to receive and read your messages with the cell phone turned off | trick | Tutorial | Smartphone | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | 5 Reasons They Can Close Your Group | Applications | Smartphone | conversations | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: What Android phones will be left without the app on November 1 | November 1 | Applications | Smartphone | Android | iPhone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to install the app on an unsupported cell phone | Smartphone | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Web Scan | Where to download | APK | What is that? How does it work | Applications | Smartphone | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Astronomers suggest that the solar system is surrounded by a giant magnetic tunnel

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Live: The second INECO International Symposium has begun, focusing on the contribution of neuroscience to individual and social well-being

34 mins ago Mia Thompson

Pulisic is still unable to recover from the injury he suffered in the match against Honduras

35 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Vaccination certificate. With the app, save your document on your iPhone

36 mins ago Leo Adkins

Relatives of Americans imprisoned in Venezuela have asked Biden to act to secure their release

39 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Opinion: Borders are finally reopening, what have we learned?

41 mins ago Leland Griffith