WhatsApp | How to receive and read your messages with the cell phone turned off | trick | Tutorial | Smartphone | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Did you know about this exciting trick of not relying on your smartphone? The WhatsApp It is one of the applications that are used by many in the world to be able to talk with whomever they want just by registering their phone number on the cell phone. Although the application activates many functions that many have waited for a long time, it is now possible to receive and read your messages with the activation of the cell phone.

The Multi-device function It allows you to continue talking with whoever you want The WhatsApp Without the need to turn on your Android smartphone or iPhone. How can I activate it?

It’s worth noting that you have to join the trial version of this tool to be able to view notifications, messages, videos, GIFs, and memes between documents in Word or PDF. Just go to Settings and there click on “Linked Devices”.

How to receive and read WhatsApp messages with the phone turned off

It’s simple and straightforward. with the Multi-device function The WhatsApp You can open your chats on up to 4 computers, laptops or Macs at the same time. This way you won’t have problems seeing your chats somewhere other than your cell phone.

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp on your Android or iOS cell phone.

After that, go to the application settings.

There, find the “Linked Devices” tab.

At the bottom you will find a notification to activate the multi-device beta function.

Learn how to continue reading your WhatsApp messages without turning on your cell phone. (Photo: mag)

When you are already a participant, enter now WhatsApp Web on your PC or PC.

on your PC or PC. At that moment, scan the QR code.

After that, turn off your cell phone and you can continue chatting on the computer without having to put your phone aside.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.