WhatsApp | How to receive and read your messages with the cell phone turned off | trick | Tutorial | Smartphone | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Did you know about this exciting trick of not relying on your smartphone? It is one of the applications that are used by many in the world to be able to talk with whomever they want just by registering their phone number on the cell phone. Although the application activates many functions that many have waited for a long time, it is now possible to receive and read your messages with the activation of the cell phone.

The Multi-device function It allows you to continue talking with whoever you want Without the need to turn on your Android smartphone or iPhone. How can I activate it?

Look: WhatsApp: How to install the app on an unsupported cell phone

It’s worth noting that you have to join the trial version of this tool to be able to view notifications, messages, videos, GIFs, and memes between documents in Word or PDF. Just go to Settings and there click on “Linked Devices”.

How to receive and read WhatsApp messages with the phone turned off

It’s simple and straightforward. with the Multi-device function You can open your chats on up to 4 computers, laptops or Macs at the same time. This way you won’t have problems seeing your chats somewhere other than your cell phone.

  • The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp on your Android or iOS cell phone.
  • After that, go to the application settings.
  • There, find the “Linked Devices” tab.
  • At the bottom you will find a notification to activate the multi-device beta function.
Learn how to continue reading your WhatsApp messages without turning on your cell phone. (Photo: mag)
  • When you are already a participant, enter now on your PC or PC.
  • At that moment, scan the QR code.
  • After that, turn off your cell phone and you can continue chatting on the computer without having to put your phone aside.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

More Stories

WhatsApp | 5 Reasons They Can Close Your Group | Applications | Smartphone | conversations | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: What Android phones will be left without the app on November 1 | November 1 | Applications | Smartphone | Android | iPhone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to install the app on an unsupported cell phone | Smartphone | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Web Scan | Where to download | APK | What is that? How does it work | Applications | Smartphone | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Astronomers suggest that the solar system is surrounded by a giant magnetic tunnel

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Windows 11: How to Download Word, Excel, Power Point and Other Microsoft Office Software for Free? | Technique

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Up to 33% of internal medicine hospitals are discharged from patients with decompensated heart failure

58 mins ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp | How to receive and read your messages with the cell phone turned off | trick | Tutorial | Smartphone | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

A Crusader sword that sailed to the Holy Land about 900 years ago was pulled from the bottom of the Israeli sea (photos, video)

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Yellen urges Congress to resolve long-term debt limit uncertainty

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Climate change will exacerbate extreme poverty in Africa, affecting 118 million people in 2030, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

1 hour ago Mia Thompson