WhatsApp | 5 Reasons They Can Close Your Group | Applications | Smartphone | conversations | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It is still one of the most used applications in the world. Despite the fact that a few weeks ago he had problems with his communication system, the application still stands with the goal that you can chat with anyone just by having their cell phone number, as well as send photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers, etc. .

However, you may not have known, The WhatsApp You can close your group for various reasons, among which are failure to comply with the requirements or violation of the terms of use of the application.

But there are many disadvantages that The WhatsApp He can finish your groups. The site that specializes in showing what the application will add soon, WABeta information , give a number of details about closing chats. So watch out for the following.

Why WHATSAPP can close a group

If you think you are exposed in a group of The WhatsApp Then you should know the real reasons why the app closes everything at once:

WhatsApp can automatically terminate groups when they are reported multiple times by different users.

You can also close your group if it contains suspicious information, such as the names and descriptions of the illegal group: in this case, the group can be terminated automatically or manually.

