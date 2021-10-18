WhatsApp: What Android phones will be left without the app on November 1 | November 1 | Applications | Smartphone | Android | iPhone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY
Watch out for the next update of the calling app The WhatsApp. It’s an app where most tend to communicate through text messages, calls and video calls for free, with anyone in the world just by registering his cell phone number. It also has a wide range of functions such as sending multimedia content, Word documents, PDF, etc.
however, As of November 1, things will change The WhatsApp. while the Application The tools are constantly updated to implement, this will be born Some devices no longer support new features.
That way, if you have one of these mobile terminals, a . file will be Chats It no longer appears or simply contains a series of errors. So you must be vigilant.
List of Cell Phones That Will Run Out of WhatsApp on November 1st
According to the gate Infobae And The WhatsApp They mention that on November 1, many users who have Android 4.0.4 and/or earlier versions as an operating systemThey will no longer be able to update the app because they are not compatible with the new tools.
On the other hand, those who have iPhone and has an operating system less than iOS 10It will not be possible to download it in the traditional way. So take it into consideration. Here we leave you the list of brands:
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE V956
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0
- ZTE Grand MemoLG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus F3Q
- Lenovo A820
- UMi X2
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Turn on F1
- THL W8
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Sync Five
- Wiko Dark Night
- Caterpillar Cat B15
How to install WhatsApp on an incompatible cell phone
- For this, it is necessary to download WhatsApp APK. follow this Link.
- Inside the page you will find a button that says “Download Now”.
- Tap on it and you will see that it starts downloading WhatsApp on your unsupported phone.
- Now install it and you should give permissions to your Android cell phone to use it normally.
- Best of all, being responsible, you won’t lose your chats, let alone get banned.
Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.
Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.
