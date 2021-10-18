WhatsApp: What Android phones will be left without the app on November 1 | November 1 | Applications | Smartphone | Android | iPhone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Watch out for the next update of the calling app The WhatsApp. It’s an app where most tend to communicate through text messages, calls and video calls for free, with anyone in the world just by registering his cell phone number. It also has a wide range of functions such as sending multimedia content, Word documents, PDF, etc.

however, As of November 1, things will change The WhatsApp . while the Application The tools are constantly updated to implement, this will be born Some devices no longer support new features.

That way, if you have one of these mobile terminals, a . file will be Chats It no longer appears or simply contains a series of errors. So you must be vigilant.

If your cell phone is on the list, it is better to change it if you want to continue using WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

List of Cell Phones That Will Run Out of WhatsApp on November 1st

According to the gate Infobae And The WhatsApp They mention that on November 1, many users who have Android 4.0.4 and/or earlier versions as an operating systemThey will no longer be able to update the app because they are not compatible with the new tools.

On the other hand, those who have iPhone and has an operating system less than iOS 10It will not be possible to download it in the traditional way. So take it into consideration. Here we leave you the list of brands:

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0

ZTE Grand MemoLG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F3Q

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Turn on F1

THL W8

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Sync Five

Wiko Dark Night

Caterpillar Cat B15

How to install WhatsApp on an incompatible cell phone

For this, it is necessary to download WhatsApp APK. follow this Link .

. Inside the page you will find a button that says “Download Now”.

Tap on it and you will see that it starts downloading WhatsApp on your unsupported phone.

Now install it and you should give permissions to your Android cell phone to use it normally.

Best of all, being responsible, you won’t lose your chats, let alone get banned.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.