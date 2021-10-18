WhatsApp | How to install the app on an unsupported cell phone | Smartphone | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Did you get the dreaded “cell phone not compatible” message? Here we tell you what to do. The WhatsApp It is one of the applications enjoyed by a large number of users who are willing to chat with their friends, families or co-workers. With it we can send images, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and all kinds of documents in Word, PDF, Zip or RAR.

But in some cases, there are compatibility issues on the part of our cell phone with the messaging app. That’s why you should follow these simple steps The WhatsApp It operates normally.

He will definitely use many of these steps As of November 1, the date on which The WhatsApp It will no longer be compatible with Android smartphones running Android 4.0.4 and/or earlier versions. How can i get it?

How to download WhatsApp on an incompatible cell phone

To do this, you must first resort to the WhatsApp APK. Although some pages offer it to you, the Facebook app has a website where you can download the software without malware. Follow the steps:

The first thing to do is to check if our cell phone has Android 5 Llolipop.

If not, it is lower, you must enter this the web .

. inside of You will find a button that says “Download Now”.

Click on it and you will see it Start by downloading WhatsApp on your unsupported phone.

Now install it and you should give it a go Permissions for your Android mobile phone to use them normally.

Best of all, being responsible, you won’t lose your chats, let alone get banned.

The only bad thing is that You have to do these steps manually as it will not be updated automatically by Google Play .

. In the case of iPhones, there is no way to use WhatsApp on a cell phone that is not compatible with iOS.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.