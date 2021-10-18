WhatsApp Web Scan | Where to download | APK | What is that? How does it work | Applications | Smartphone | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Have you ever used it? This is the app that is causing quite a stir. It is one of the most updated apps of the year. Currently you can chat with anyone you want just by registering their cell phone number or simply send photos, videos, GIFs and even memes of all kinds.

however, It recently announced that it will be integrating its tool called Multi-device. While this has received criticism from users, because it was not as expected, some developers have created .

Nowadays it can only be opened on cell phone, but if you login You can even link 4 laptops or computers. That’s why the app we mentioned was created so that you can read your conversations on another cell phone.

HOW TO INSTALL WHATSAPP WEB SCAN

In the case of iPhones, there is only one app that provides you with this tool, while in the case of Android terminals, you can locate several programs in their Google Play Store.

  • For iPhones that you can install .
  • Once that is done, you must give it to him Permissions to access your contacts list and camera.
  • when you do now Click where it says Sign in.
  • at that moment Scan the QR code from the cell phone you are using WhatsApp.
In this way, you can open your WhatsApp account on another Android device or iPhone. (Photo: mag)
  • Now you can see all your files Conversations and receive notifications from who wrote to you.
  • This way you can get WhatsApp account on 2 or up to 4 devices at the same time.
  • Best of all, your conversations will be end-to-end encrypted so that they are not read by third parties.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

