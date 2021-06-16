Variant of Covid virus detected in Peru; They call it lambda

Millennium Digital and Agence France-Presse

Mexico / 15.06.2021 20:30:40

Lambda is the name of the new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus designated by the World Health Organization (WHO), which was first detected in Peru in August 2020 and is present in several Latin American countries.

According to the Peruvian authorities cited in the World Health Organization (WHO) report, 81 percent of the COVID-19 cases diagnosed since last April in the country are linked to the lambda variant.

by declaringvariable of interestThe World Health Organization is giving a signal that it is monitoring its behavior in terms of the strength of the infection, before eventually including it in the category of ‘variables of concern’, such as Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta.

It was first discovered in August 2020 in Peru, Currently 29 countries around the world have reported their presence, particularly in Latin America, including Argentina and Chile.

The World Health Organization notes that it is monitoring the epidemiological behavior of the strain and the “potential increase in transmissibility and resistance to neutralizing antibodies”.

The United Nations agency identified the Lambda strain based on its recent decision to assign Greek letters to designate variants without stigmatizing the countries in which it was first discovered.

What is an interesting alternative?

When mutations accumulate, Version changes are made and then Changes in the genetic code Viruses, so they will send different instructions to cells. Through this mechanism it is determined whether it could be more contagious.

“There are some critical points at which enough mutations accumulate to say that the virus from which it was actually derived is different. When many of these mutations accumulate, variants of viruses are created and identified and aggregated, constructed as a lineage of the virus tree,” commented the academic from the Nations University School of Medicine United.

To identify each of these SARS-CoV-2-derived branches, a series of numbers and letters are assigned as in the delta (501Y.V.2) variables, alpha (B.1.1.7) or gamma (P1) variables. This will help determine exactly where they are, what types of diseases they cause, and what effect these mutations have.

The first is done with observational studies in epidemiology and then with laboratory studies.

