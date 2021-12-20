Victor Escobar, a new non-ill patient, opts for euthanasia in Colombia

45 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

On January 7, 2022, at 7 p.m., the euthanasia of Victor Escobar Prado, 61, will be carried out in Colombia.

Attorney Luis Carlos Giraldo, the patient’s representative, announced that the scientific committee of EPS Coomeva and Escobar had approved that date.

“It will be January 7, 2022, at 7 p.m., as Victor has requested during all these days,” Giraldo said.

It should be remembered that last December 9, the Civil Court No. 17 of the Cali District, EPS Coomeva, ordered the formation of a scientific committee within 15 days to accompany Victor Escobar to the euthanasia and to choose the date for the implementation of this operation.

Escobar, suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other illnesses.

EPS must now seek a health care provider to kill Victor Escobar, who would become the first non terminally ill patient in the country to receive the procedure.

