Video Cliff breaks and crushes boats with tourists in Brazil

unless Five dead and others 20 missing Is the balance until time Separation from U.S cliff in a Brazilthat fell on the tourist boats.

Today ⚠️ | Overturned boulders on a slope over 20 meters high in Lake Furnas, in Capitolio, Minas Gerais (MG) state in #Brazil ??????? On some tourist boats. According to unofficial data, more than 3 deaths will be reported. ???? Tweet embed. pic.twitter.com/vS0JW5Cxay – Geoscience Network in Chile (RedGeoChile) January 8, 2022

The above happened on Saturday morning in Lake Furnas, city Capitol Building, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, 290 km from its capital Belo Horizonte.

In the recordings that spread on social networks, the way the cliff splits from itself and falls from a height of five meters can be seen on two boats with tourists passing through the area.

As detailed by the newspaper San Pablo paperFire Department Minas Gerais He detailed at least 30 wounded, seven of whom were taken to the emergency hospital in São Jose da Barra, located 45.5 kilometers from the site of the collapse.

In Capitólio, civil defense teams and firefighters work to search and rescue victims after a rocky structure collapsed on speedboats in the canyons. In Nova Lima, we experienced the flooding of the containment barrier at the Pau Branco mine. – Government of Minas Gerais (governomg) January 8, 2022

Pedro IharaA spokesman for the fire department indicated that 23 wounded people were slightly injured and have been discharged from hospital.

“People were thrown by the flow of water, and some were rescued by boats in the vicinity. If they weren’t wearing a life jacket, they could be in a much more dangerous situation.”

The government of Minas Gerais has stated in social networks that civil defense teams and firefighters are searching for and rescuing the victims.

???????#Brazil | More pictures of the moment when a huge piece of rock fell from a ravine on tourist boats in a lake # fanas, in the municipality # capitol, in the state of Minas Gerais. pic.twitter.com/ANbgNzq831 — Rochex R. Robinson Bonilla (@RochexRB27) January 8, 2022

With information from Lopez-Dóriga Digital