Video: “If you searched for it.” Teacher suspension in the virtual classroom breeds anger; They accuse her of racism

Professor Nicole Burkett of Grant High School in Sacramento expressed herself and made strange signals as she stretched her eyes to point to the Asian people.

Mexico City, March 2 (however). – a professor He was criticized after the indication somehow Racist During an explanation to his students Via Zoom California, United States.

If you look, it’s Chinese. If the bottom is Japanese. ”Professor Nicole Burkett said in the middle of an online class,“ If they’re straight, you don’t know. ”

Network users criticized the teacher for the racist comments

Network users criticized the teacher for the racist comments, but her students came out to defend her because she was trying to explain some popular jokes from the 1980s.

For their part, the educational center directors explained that the aforementioned registration does not represent the school’s values.

“The video is shocking and disappointing, and it does not represent the values ​​of Twin Rivers and society,” Grant Union’s director told international media.

In addition, a petition has been opened on the Change.org website run by the Sacramento Asia Regional Network demanding a public apology and 200 hours of community service.