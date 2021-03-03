Video: “If you searched for it.” Teacher suspension in the virtual classroom breeds anger; They accuse her of racism

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Professor Nicole Burkett of Grant High School in Sacramento expressed herself and made strange signals as she stretched her eyes to point to the Asian people.

Mexico City, March 2 (however). – a professor He was criticized after the indication somehow Racist During an explanation to his students Via Zoom California, United States.

If you look, it’s Chinese. If the bottom is Japanese. ”Professor Nicole Burkett said in the middle of an online class,“ If they’re straight, you don’t know. ”

Professor Nicole Burkett of Grant High School in Sacramento expressed herself and made strange signals as she stretched her eyes to point to the Asian people.

Network users criticized the teacher for the racist comments, but her students came out to defend her because she was trying to explain some popular jokes from the 1980s.

For their part, the educational center directors explained that the aforementioned registration does not represent the school’s values.

“The video is shocking and disappointing, and it does not represent the values ​​of Twin Rivers and society,” Grant Union’s director told international media.

In addition, a petition has been opened on the Change.org website run by the Sacramento Asia Regional Network demanding a public apology and 200 hours of community service.

More Stories

NASA publishes pictures of Siberia and causes confusion

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Femicide in the gaming world. Kill a professional player in Call of Duty

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The Consul dies in a torrent of water | Algebraic

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Najm Yachting Trainee Driver, valued at $ 90 million

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

N95 and KN95 Face Shield: How to identify the origin and “pirate” and how to use it

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

An alleged meteor exploding in Venezuela and shaking

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Does Smith want to be President of the United States? This response came after the presentation of a portion of the Netflix documentary “The Fight For America”

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Video: “If you searched for it.” Teacher suspension in the virtual classroom breeds anger; They accuse her of racism

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

UNAM performs the first mixed reality surgery in Mexico

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Japanese millionaire offers 8 places for a trip around the moon

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

This is what the Ugandan Renzo Piano Hospital looks like

8 hours ago Leland Griffith