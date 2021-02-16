Videos: Fireball lights up the Australian sky on Valentine’s Eve

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

One scientist suggests that it was a meteor that was flying at a speed of “several kilometers per second”.

Residents of Australia’s southeast coast were able to see a bright fireball lighting the night sky over the coastal city of Melbourne on Sunday.

As evidenced by the various videos circulating on social media, the orb appeared in the night sky, leaving a trail, and after a few seconds it emitted a flash of light that illuminated the vicinity of the city.

The fall of the orb occurred after 10:40 PM (local time) on February 14th. According to Australian media, this phenomenon can also be observed from several neighboring cities, including Corumbura.

As Dr. Jill Els, a physicist and lead professor at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), the flying rocks were a meteorite that could travel at speeds of “a few kilometers per second,” according to 9News.

The expert explained that technically no explosion occurred and that the bright flash captured by the cameras was the result of the interaction between the meteorite moving at extremely high speed and particles in the Earth’s atmosphere.

If you find it interesting, share it with your friends!

More Stories

The exact arrival history of the Redmi Note 10 series and its four models is being filtered out

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Player creates a summary screen of Pokémon GO – Nintenderos raids

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Emirati probe takes its first image of Mars

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Best emojis and stickers for Valentine’s Day | Life

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Microsoft is promoting a pirated ROM that can be played from Edge

2 days ago Leo Adkins

6 Pokemon games that can be announced for their 25th anniversary – Nintendros

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Videos: Fireball lights up the Australian sky on Valentine’s Eve

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The “Jerusalem Challenge” that everyone talks about on social networks

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Godoy Cruz officially arrives at the Ecuadorian Chalet

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Texas is frozen, this is how it looks from space

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The exact arrival history of the Redmi Note 10 series and its four models is being filtered out

9 hours ago Leo Adkins