The exact arrival history of the Redmi Note 10 series and its four models is being filtered out

Although we met a few days ago The month of the arrival of the new Redmi Note 10 seriesToday they revealed That will be the models that you will make. But not everything, it was revealed, too The day set for your presentation.

Apparently, Amazon India has posted a “bug” for the presentation of the new Redmi Note 10, plus Four models that will shape this new generation. A new discovery tells us what this long-awaited line of Xiaomi smartphones will be like.

On the one hand, as the post published by Amazon has shown, this Redmi Note 10 series will be presented March 10. It happened It will take place in IndiaTherefore, he expected to debut in China and Europe.

Additionally, the new Redmi Note 10 series will consist of four different models: Redmi Note 10 4GAnd the Redmi Note 10 5GAnd the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G s Redmi Note 10 5G.

in this way, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series will make a definitive leap into the 5G eraAfter I took the first step with Redmi Note 9T Frankly, he does not seem to be receiving an important reception as expected.

We’ll see if the date of this presentation and the available templates have finally been confirmed, although if nominated by Amazon, It’s very likely that it really is.

Across | Jeez Top