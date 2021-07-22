Videos of the earthquake in Panama and Costa Rica are broadcast on networks

19 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

On social networks, some videos have been posted showing the moment when the earth is moving due to the earthquake that occurred this afternoon in Panama and Costa Rica.

a 6.8 magnitude earthquake shake on wednesday West Panama and its borders with Costa Rica, Some villagers were left without electricity. emergency powers They were assessing potential physical damage in that region of the country.

The Telluric movement It was recorded at 3:15 p.m. local time, 49 kilometers south of Punta Burica, Chiriqui Province, on the Pacific coast, according to the authority. United States Geological Survey (USGS). It was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Very strong, I think it’s the strongest in recent years,” Patricia Ortiz, a resident of the town of Puerto Armoles in Chiriqui, told The Associated Press via WhatsApp message.

The National Civil Protection System said in its social networks that it “continues to monitor the areas where the earthquake was recorded this afternoon. No damage has been reported yet.” Firefighters reported on social media that they were visiting hospitals and discovering potential damage to some buildings in Chiriqui.

In that region of the Panamanian Pacific, earthquakes are frequently recorded. On December 25, 2003, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake killed two people and destroyed road infrastructure and homes in Puerto Armuel.

