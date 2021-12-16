Viral video | The story of a Taiwanese professor who shares his love for medicine with his detailed chalk drawings of the human body | YouTube Taiwan | nnda nnrt stories | stories

59 mins ago Mia Thompson

Chuan-Bin Chung is a teacher for who studies at Shu-Te University and who has recently become a trend in how Because of a certain fact: his extraordinary ability to draw intricate parts of human anatomy with chalk on the board. the One of his chapters has affected millions of .

In the aforementioned house of studies Mutual Teach the art of anatomy, illustration and drawing for 3 years in Visual Communication Design Department. And in a video posted on his private channel, he can be seen teaching human anatomy in Xiamen Medical College.

The footage shows a file The teacher uses chalk of different colors in addition to the rulerBoth are tools that help in drawing with extreme accuracy.

In the Bored Panda portal, highlight: In addition to anatomy classes, the Students draw with their own hands Even, in the process, they form long-term memory and forget these important human structures”.

“We have a textbook, but we don’t read it, we draw it. Students majoring in this field cannot learn simply by reading pictures in books.. Instead, we learn as we draw something. In my classes, students have to draw what I show on the board.”, is detailed.

The teacher has been teaching at the university for about 3 years. (Photo: OB Illustration/Facebook)
The teacher has been teaching at the university for about 3 years. (Photo: OB Illustration/Facebook)

moreover, Xuan Bin He emphasized that his students like to take pictures of the drawings he makes on the board and then share them in social networks.

This tutorial is based on virtual platforms how Youtube With more than 17 thousand followers; While on other platforms like Facebook social networking site Adds 73 thousand followers while in Instagram It is supported by 21.8 thousand fans.

More Stories

NASA does not rule out that aliens have visited Earth – science – life

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Delayed launch of the James Webb telescope – science – life

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

111 18th-generation medical students receive recognition for completing their studies

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Where does the Omicron variant come from? | Science and Ecology | DW

1 day ago Mia Thompson

We will support entrepreneurs

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Exercise and socialization, the superhero secret to a good aging

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Viral video | The story of a Taiwanese professor who shares his love for medicine with his detailed chalk drawings of the human body | YouTube Taiwan | nnda nnrt stories | stories

59 mins ago Mia Thompson

The San Diego Wave Fútbol, ​​affiliated with the NWSL, has presented its shield and the colors it will wear on its 2022 debut.

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Google Photos launches a feature for your pet photos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Tornado watch is exported to parts of the Midwest of the United States

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

These are the best services for sending money transfers to the United States

1 hour ago Leland Griffith