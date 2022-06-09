Vizzotti met with the Secretary of Health of the United States, Xavier Becerra

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Within the framework of the Ninth Summit of the Americas, which runs until Friday, June 10 in Los Angeles, United States, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti, yesterday held a meeting with the Minister of Health of that country, Xavier Becerra, in which various strategies for joint action in health affairs were addressed. Between the two countries.

During the working meeting, the ministers analyzed the global response to the pandemic and shared the epidemiological situation and progress of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in their countries. In this sense, Becerra highlighted the strong leadership and commitment that Argentina made in the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) initiative, which aims to develop countries’ capacity to prevent or mitigate the impact of infectious disease outbreaks.

At the meeting, the heads of the health portfolios also agreed on the importance of working alongside the various actions related to sexual and reproductive health policies in order to promote and improve access to these rights across the region. In this context, the progress made by Argentina in this field and the important role it played at the regional level were highlighted.

The head of the National Health File traveled to Los Angeles with President Alberto Fernandez, who is participating in the Ninth Summit of the Americas.

