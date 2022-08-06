Wall Street closed mixed after US jobs data

46 mins ago Mia Thompson

this friday, After the release of much better-than-expected employment data in the US, the uneven New York Stock Exchange ended up. It is that the indicators reacted negatively to the information in the beginning, Because it may indicate further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

Investments are on the decline

The Dow closed positively, up 0.23% to 32 thousand 803.47 pointswhile the Nasdaq Technology Exchange It lost 0.50% to 12657.55 points, after falling 1.0% on the day, and the S&P 500 lost 0.16% to 4,145.19 units.

TheIn the morning, investors received data that the unemployment rate rose to 3.5% in Julypre-pandemic level; Similarly, there was a rise in hourly wages (+5.2% compared to the same month last year). This data makes them consider a larger rate adjustment by the central bank to calm the economy going through a period of strong inflation.

It should be noted that Media giant Warner Bros Discovery posted a slight decrease of 16.53%.Since it was recorded Lower than expected turnover and losses in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Tesla It fell 6.63% to $864.51after its shareholders backed a prospective split of its shares into three, in the midst of a growing legal battle between its founder, Elon Musk and Twitter. Shares of the social network rose 3.56% to $42.52.

In the week, The Dow closed practically flat (-0.13%)And the The Nasdaq is up 2.15%, and the S&P 500 is up 0.36%.

MV







