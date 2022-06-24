Wall Street: The New York Stock Exchange closed higher and expects a short recession in the United States

22 hours ago Mia Thompson

The New York Stock Exchange closed higher on Thursday After a session in which the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, participated in Congress, where he reiterated that the organism is determined to confront inflation.

Indicator The Dow Jones rose 0.46% (30 thousand 677.36 points); technology Nasdaq 1.62% (11 thousand 232.19 units), and Standard & Poor’s 500 0.95% (Three thousand 795.73).

“The recession remains the central point of discussion on Wall Street,” said Edward Moya of Oanda.

Among today’s values, FedEx gained 2.91% at $234 in post-close electronic trading, after forecasting upward earnings for fiscal year 2023.

Occidental Petroleum gained 0.57% to $56.09 on a bad day for the energy sector, after Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway mutual fund increased its stake in the company again, buying an additional 9.5 million shares this week, according to stock documents.

I know

Threads

Read also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registration means acceptance of the terms and conditions

More Stories

Economists raise the odds of a recession in Europe and the United States

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

AFRICA/UGANDA – Evangelization through education, medical, social and economic development

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Mexico will export infant formula to the United States

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Inflation is one of the main factors of uncertainty. It may not have reached its peak yet

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The United States will have its first Native American Treasurer

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Mexico’s Economy Rises 1% YoY in May, According to Preliminary Data – AméricaEconomía

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Mental Health Days Award will be given at the Grand Awards Ceremony – Hero Companies

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Free Fall Guys: Recommended Minimum Requirements on PC | epicteam | Download | Free | Computer Spain Mexico USA | technology

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

These are the 10 best cities to live in, according to The Economist

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Abortion in the United States: President Biden responds to the anti-abortion ruling – United States – International

6 hours ago Leland Griffith

Economists raise the odds of a recession in Europe and the United States

6 hours ago Mia Thompson