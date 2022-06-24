Wall Street: The New York Stock Exchange closed higher and expects a short recession in the United States

The New York Stock Exchange closed higher on Thursday After a session in which the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, participated in Congress, where he reiterated that the organism is determined to confront inflation.

Indicator The Dow Jones rose 0.46% (30 thousand 677.36 points); technology Nasdaq 1.62% (11 thousand 232.19 units), and Standard & Poor’s 500 0.95% (Three thousand 795.73).

“The recession remains the central point of discussion on Wall Street,” said Edward Moya of Oanda.

Among today’s values, FedEx gained 2.91% at $234 in post-close electronic trading, after forecasting upward earnings for fiscal year 2023.

Occidental Petroleum gained 0.57% to $56.09 on a bad day for the energy sector, after Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway mutual fund increased its stake in the company again, buying an additional 9.5 million shares this week, according to stock documents.

