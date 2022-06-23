AFRICA/UGANDA – Evangelization through education, medical, social and economic development

Kampala (Agenzia Fides) – The Ugandan bishops who met recently at the General Assembly focused on the evangelization that should take place in the country through education, medical, social and economic development.

“They had the opportunity to share their views on the economy, industrialization, youth unemployment, refugees and migrants, climate change and its implications in light of Laudato Si’s public message, as well as the instability and insecurity in some parts of the country,” reads the statement signed by the President of the Ugandan Episcopal Conference, Bishop Joseph Anthony. Zziwa.

Among the issues addressed at the meeting, which took place at the Saint Augustine Institute (SAI) in Zambia, participants highlighted some of the challenges they face. Among them is the spread of poverty and the high cost of living. The bishops, in this sense, wanted to encourage the Ugandan government to continue its “strategic planning for the improvement of the human condition and life”.

The Synod on the Synod to be held in October 2023 in Rome was not without interest, and in this regard, the UEC decided to “focus its attention” on the ongoing preparations for the event desired by Pope Francis.

According to the note received by Fides, the bishops also called for the “recognition of human dignity in accordance with the national constitution, human rights and the teaching of the Church”.

During the plenary session, which was opened by the Apostolic Nuncio in Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco, reports were received from institutions affiliated with the Catholic Church in the country, such as the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in East Africa (AMECEA), and the Episcopal Colloquium. Conferences for Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), The Uganda Bible Society, Combined Medical Stores, and ECLOF Uganda Limited.

