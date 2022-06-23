AFRICA/UGANDA – Evangelization through education, medical, social and economic development

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

AFRICA/UGANDA – Evangelization through education, medical, social and economic development

Thursday 23 June 2022

Kampala (Agenzia Fides) – The Ugandan bishops who met recently at the General Assembly focused on the evangelization that should take place in the country through education, medical, social and economic development.
“They had the opportunity to share their views on the economy, industrialization, youth unemployment, refugees and migrants, climate change and its implications in light of Laudato Si’s public message, as well as the instability and insecurity in some parts of the country,” reads the statement signed by the President of the Ugandan Episcopal Conference, Bishop Joseph Anthony. Zziwa.
Among the issues addressed at the meeting, which took place at the Saint Augustine Institute (SAI) in Zambia, participants highlighted some of the challenges they face. Among them is the spread of poverty and the high cost of living. The bishops, in this sense, wanted to encourage the Ugandan government to continue its “strategic planning for the improvement of the human condition and life”.
The Synod on the Synod to be held in October 2023 in Rome was not without interest, and in this regard, the UEC decided to “focus its attention” on the ongoing preparations for the event desired by Pope Francis.
According to the note received by Fides, the bishops also called for the “recognition of human dignity in accordance with the national constitution, human rights and the teaching of the Church”.
During the plenary session, which was opened by the Apostolic Nuncio in Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco, reports were received from institutions affiliated with the Catholic Church in the country, such as the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in East Africa (AMECEA), and the Episcopal Colloquium. Conferences for Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), The Uganda Bible Society, Combined Medical Stores, and ECLOF Uganda Limited.
(AFP) (Agenzia Fides 06/23/2022)


Involved:

More Stories

Mexico will export infant formula to the United States

22 hours ago Mia Thompson

Inflation is one of the main factors of uncertainty. It may not have reached its peak yet

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The United States will have its first Native American Treasurer

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Mexico’s Economy Rises 1% YoY in May, According to Preliminary Data – AméricaEconomía

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Spaniards develop new oral vaccines against ticks in cattle

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Calls for no further changes to laws – El Financiero

4 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Science. – Spot three times the earth’s buds in the sun – Publimetro México

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

RCD Mallorca does not rule out Hopi exit – Mallorca Sports

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How to Hide WhatsApp “Last Time” from Specific Contacts (Finally)

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

Ovaldi, the Texas police chief shot after the shooting

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Women’s Alianza Lima will tour the United States and play two international friendlies

6 hours ago Leland Griffith