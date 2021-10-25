Want to take a data science course at IIT..- News18 Telugu

Madras Indian Institute of Technology Launched an eight-month diploma program in Programming and Data Science. Applicants do not need an engineering or computer science background to apply for the degree program. It is sufficient to have a bachelor’s degree in any field. This is sufficient to complete a minimum two-year end-of-study course. diplomat It can be done. IIT sources say that through this course, students can gain a wide range of knowledge on the subject. Any degree can be eligible for this course. He is IIT Madras Official certification can also train more people and improve your employment prospects.

This course is designed as a comprehensive model of learning delivery that competes with the classroom learning experience. The course is designed to answer all students’ questions. Live sessions are held by IIT Madras. The course is evaluated in the form of a personal questionnaire. In addition, end-of-course exams are conducted. The student is taught to increase subject knowledge in each subject.

This online application portal was launched on October 4, 2021 at IIT Madras by Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President Infosys Limited and Professor Bhaskar I Ramakshami.

this time IIT Madras This is Director Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthy. He said we’re learning online with a personal note. The course has been simplified for student development. It’s online education The teachers’ experience in the space will be beneficial to the students. There was no doubt that this session would be very useful and attractive.

The institute said that a 75 percent reduction in fees will be given to applicants who join this course based on their socioeconomic background. The pay-as-you-go model is implemented in this program.

This means that you can always pay for the course you want. The institute said it would give students a financial margin. The course will include live lessons, homework, projects and self-improvement skills, the institute said.

How to register ..

Step 1: The entire online application process.

Step 1: First the official website https://diploma.iitm.ac.in/ Must visit.

Step 1: After that the entire course procedure must be completed. Subsequently https://diploma.iitm.ac.in/admissions.html#AD4 Go to this link.

Step 1: Check the course structure, fee details and apply.

Step 1: It is possible to apply before November 15, 2021.