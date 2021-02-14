Watch Disney Plus shows in January

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Disney Plus will release a series of movies, documentaries, and series in January.

In addition to the messages related to Marvel, there are also new movies and original content.

Read more: Where and how to see Disney + in Costa Rica today?

For example, there will be 15 WandaVisions available on Friday that will tell the story of these two Avengers.

Read more: Disney + launched in Latin America after the coronavirus

Films

Doolittle 3. -15. Inero

Everest Expedition – January 15

Gender Revolution – January 15th

Magic Camp – January 15th

Solo Evan – January 22

The Book of Life – January 22nd

Finding Amelia – January 22

Wild Uganda – January 22

Total Rhythm – January 22

Girl and girl from January 2 to 22

Ramona and Bezos – 29 Di Inero

Giveaway – January 29

Siri

Beyond: The making of the movie Frozen II – January 8th

Marvel Studios Legends – Jan 8

Clareli Park – Jan 8

Art Attack, Season 3 – January 8

The Science of the Absurd, temporada 3-6 – 8 de enero

TOTS: Animal Transportation Service – January 15th

When the bell rings – January 15th

Pajamas Festival, seasons 2-3 – 15 January

WandaVision – January 15

The life of a dog with Bill Farmer – January 15th

Veterinary Secrets, Season 2 – January 22

Muppets now – for 22 years

Popcorn Pixar – Jan 22

High School Musical: Music: Voice – January 22

My Home, My Ugly Beauty – Jan.29

Kikiwaka camp – January 29

Marvel 616-29 Jan

