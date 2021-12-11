“We have to make the public understand the importance of this issue.”

In a new chapter of Your New DNA, Andrea Obeid spoke with Alvaro Fischer on a long-term public policy in science and technology. The CTCI Head of Development and Director of HubTec Chile explained the importance of this case.

Along these lines, the importance of establishing the first National Council for Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation for Development. With this a strategy is being developed that continues Post-courses from governments.

This initiative somehow arises Parallel to what I suggested Ministry of Science. The intent is to work on a strategy with a view to the future and to develop this topic for inclusion in Chile

“Must Separate it from politicsWhich is what governments do through the ministry. Politics is something different than strategy, and therefore, the tools with which that policy is fed,” Fisher said.

It must be remembered that even earlier years, from 2014 to 2019, a National Council for Innovation for Development. However, it is a new initiative this year.

“These are important cranes The position of the state itself in society of knowledge which, in turn, is based on the knowledge economy,” said the specialist.

We should try to make citizens understand the importance of this issue, because we live in an existing society knowledge based“he added.

The importance of the council for the growth of the country

In this sense, Alvaro Fischer stressed that long-term business is required to grow in this aspect and be part of a proper development. “The country has to rethink the way we’re going to do our best,” he added The priority required by this matter“.

Besides what can be encouraged and done from the scientific field and by the National Council for Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation for Development, it is required joint effort.

In this way, with a citizen who understands and cares about the issue, there may be a message to the political class that it should respond in a better way. “This requires you to allocate the resources, energy, and importance and give it the long-term appearance that it requires,” the CTCI president said.

Another point to keep in mind is that OECD countries allocate 2.5% to science and its derivatives. Meanwhile, Chile contributes only 0.36% of GDP on these issues.