The flag must be brought to rural areas: Master Julio Rafael Baizabal Hernández – Diario de Xalapa

Looking up at the sky is much more than just admiring the celestial bodies shimmering in the night, it is also a way of imagining and wondering about who we are, a moment in which we can wonder and reflect.

Julio Rafael Payzabal Hernandez, Master of Science in Educational Physics, teacher and promoter of science, indicates that during the astronomical project Itti Kimi (Star Bath), which was held during November and December of this year in eight communities in the state, the opportunity was provided to minors and youth Observe through a telescope what is happening in space and marvel, but you also have a real connection with science.

Read more: Science: With myths people fear science

“This kind of project goes beyond the fact that we want everyone to be a scientist, because it also wouldn’t be possible because we need all branches of knowledge; it’s about learning from science to observe, to question, to form critical thinking, and to know that they don’t have to accept things as they have been given actually “, referring to Baizabal Hernández.

The Ityi Kimi project, implemented with the support of the International Astronomical Union within the framework of the educational project Open Schools of Astronomy, has been implemented in communities of Oaxaca and Veracruz: Totontepec, Tlahuetoltepec, Ojo de Agua, San Juan Mixtepec, Abasolo del Valle, Nuevo Xatlan, El Negromante and TequilaReached for the installation of a telescope, training in its use and a lecture on the importance of astronomy.

Science gives us a lot

The publisher points out that connecting with people through workshops is enriching, because it exists in practice where science issues can be contextualised.

“They realize that science can give us benefits and in fact give us many amenities, and through workshops the social utility of science can be demonstrated in a simple way, and in the end the goal is to generate critical thinking, and we don’t want to generate pure science, which would also not be viable We need all branches of knowledge, there must be a balance between everything.”

He adds that with the dissemination of knowledge, what is possible “Generate critical thinking by which people can make more consensual decisions, think a little more when making a decision, discuss what they are presented with, and not believe everything they are told, but rather ask the question.”

Izabal Hernandez stated that although there is no recipe for critical thinking, “The first thing you have to do is contextualize it as a publisher and not arrive in that spirit of ‘Oh, I came to teach you how to think because you don’t know’, because that’s not the way, we have to know what audience we’re going to reach, what their reality is, their ages, what and from there devising strategies to try to create new mental patterns, Communicating something that can make an impact, it’s not just about saying “I know this and I’ll teach you about it”, but speaking and saying “Did you know this? Maybe it can be a tool for you to solve your conflict, your problem, and from that solution to that problem people can start to create another kind of thinking, and they kind of ignite that spark that there is beyond what seems and wonder, not accepting everything as true and holding accountable those who want Force something on them to make better decisions in general.”





Disclosure, centralized and without recognition

For Julio Paizal, the publication path began in 2014 with a workshop he gave in the framework of the anniversary of Radio Teucillo. There, independently, she undertook the task of searching for materials and resources to carry out a science workshop for girls and boys.

He points out that little by little he is beginning to realize that the work of publishing is complex because it was born out of personal taste and commitment to awaken interest in science but does not receive institutional support, It is seen as an altruistic activity, so independent publishers have to knock on many doors to obtain material For its implementation, getting some kind of financial reward is just a dream.

He criticizes that in contrast at the university level, governments, and institutions devoted to science there is emulation, but not a real commitment to dissemination.

We have reached out to the communities and people have been grateful that the events are taking place in the capital of municipalities, states and the country; Those who post in research centers don’t leave their comfort zone, and you just tell them they have to go to a community 15 minutes away and they already tell you they’re going to think about it; There is criticism of the centres, and he asks them if they are really publishing or are they just doing it to fill in the points that Kunasset asks.”, Add.

Bayespal asserts that because of his experience looking for links and support for publication, he has found that “nepotism” in scholarly centers and official committees prevents him from providing support or even just answering a phone call.

“The science and technology committees of governments do nothing, they tell you that they will support you and in the end they do not; Coveycidet is a white elephant that ships and does nothing; My Neurona Red, with collaborators from other parts of the country and even from the world, who have been exposed to the project and want to support”. Add.

He points out that this situation is exacerbated by the centralization of both the resources which are reduced at the federal level from the government for the dissemination of science and science as well as the same activities, which do not reach the rural areas.

In the end, the work done with Neurona Red is so far out of town that the community appreciates that you take these workshops

Finally, Bayespal reflects that it is society that must voluntarily organize itself, weave networks, share knowledge, and create conditions to pay for scholarly publication to more places. Therefore, he invites those interested to join the projects, learn about courses in astronomy, physics, chemistry and even advice to get a telescope through Facebook Neurona Red or AstroProf Julio Baizabal.