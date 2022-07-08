Weather in the United States: Weather forecast for Washington, DC on July 8

A coat and umbrella or light clothes and a hat? If you don’t know what outfit to go out in on Friday, here it is Expected weather Over the next few hours in Washington, DC

Expected in Washington DC Maximum temperature 31°C and minimum 23°C.

but the rain The probability of rain in the American city will be 40% during the day and 95% throughout the night.

In the same sense, cloud cover will be 69% during the day and 99% during the night. While wind gusts reach 15 kilometers per hour during the day and 17 kilometers per hour at night.

Beware of the sun’s rays, ultraviolet rays are expected to reach a level of 6.

Washington, DC is the capital of the United States, located in the northeast of the North American country, along the Potomac River, surrounded by the states of Maryland and Virginia.

The climate in this American city is mainly tropical, with a subtype of monsoonthat is, it is warm all year round, with a small dry season and a predominantly rainy season.

Highest temperature They were present in July where the temperature was around 40 degrees. In contrast, it was in January and February when Icy weather prevails Score up to zero degrees.

Meanwhile, the month with more rain she might.

Weather in the United States

Being such a large country, the United States records a large variety of climates, almost all of them.

On the eastern side of the United States Two central climates prevail: humid subtropical and humid continental.

In Northeast America The most important weather wet mainland Which is characterized by rainfall throughout the year and turns into storms in the summer and snowfall throughout the winter.

In the southeastern United States prevailing weather humid subtropical Hot summers, cold winters and heavy rain.

From the American West SideThere are at least three major climates prevailing: semi-arid, dry and mediterranean.

Semi-arid climate, in its cold subtypecovers The most central part of the western and northern southern United StatesIt is characterized by less precipitation and lower temperatures.

In the southwestern United States is where he is Dry climate, in its cold and warm subtype. In the arid cold, the winters are freezing and the summers are mild, while in the hot dry, the summers record very high temperatures and in the winters the weather is mild. In both cases precipitation is scarce.

mediterranean climate score in Most coastal areas of the American West, from north to south It is characterized by its rainy mild winters and dry and hot summers.

