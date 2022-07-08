This is the new US Embassy in Guatemala

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Headquarters of The new US Embassy in Guatemala It was introduced during the celebration of American independence to unify relations between the two countries, in 173 years.

In the building located in Kayala, District 16 of Guatemala City, the flag of the United States is already fluttering against the background of the blue sky.

This is the new US Embassy in Guatemala

The new embassy will be one of the newest US diplomatic platforms in the world and one of the most advanced buildings in the country.

The opening will be in the coming months and may triple the audience’s attention.

At the moment, the implementation of appointments and procedures continues at the headquarters of Embassy of the United States of Americafrom Reforma Street, District 9 of Guatemala City.

The building features Mayan characteristics with the latest advances in building technologies with LEED certification and the design is sustainable due to a commitment to environmental protection, highlighting the urban environment.

173 years of friendship between Guatemala and the United States

According to the embassy, ​​the construction cost amounted to 400 million US dollars, and 450 Guatemalan companies participated in the work, in addition to 1,800 workers.

William Pope, Ambassador of the United Statescommented: We look to the future, as we celebrate our history and the ongoing results of our collaboration..

Description of the photo for people with visual impairments: In the photo, the new US Embassy in District 16 in Guatemala. (credit: US Embassy)

The United States has provided $33 million in assistance to COVID-19$1.1 million in laboratory equipment and donated 8.5 million Moderna vaccines and 7.4 million syringes.

In addition, it has successfully created legal visas for more than 2,000 Guatemalans with temporary jobs. So, for the United States, the The new embassy building It represents the relations between the two countries.

Did you already know that at Guatemala.com we have a Telegram channel? join from your cell phone In this invite link.



More Stories

Weather in the United States: Weather forecast for Washington, DC on July 8

12 hours ago Leland Griffith

A new legal battle to legalize the status of 80,000 immigrants in the United States

20 hours ago Leland Griffith

They arrested an Argentine in the US who stole $10,000 and credit cards during a trip to Miami

1 day ago Leland Griffith

America in denial

1 day ago Leland Griffith

United States and Jamaica, for a 2023 ticket

2 days ago Leland Griffith

An optimistic Ugandan team advances to the Tango XIX ITTF Cup in Argentina

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The oldest human in Europe: prehistoric times make history | Sciences

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

The group of 60 teams is preparing for the second round, heading to the Basketball World Cup

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The new WhatsApp feature everyone has been waiting for – Tell me about the science

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Capture the amazing passage of a meteor over Argentina and Chile

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

This is the new US Embassy in Guatemala

4 hours ago Leland Griffith